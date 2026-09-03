ERIE, Pa. (EYT) – The Golden Eagles soccer team beat the highest-ranked opponent in their program’s history on Wednesday night, defeating 14th-ranked Gannon 2-1 in Erie. The Golden Eagles were outshot 31-4, including 23-1 in the second half, but made seven saves and held the Golden Knights scoreless after halftime.

This is the second win in program history against a ranked opponent, and the first for the Golden Eagles since 2021. That year Clarion beat 23rd-ranked Slippery Rock 2-1 at Memorial Stadium. The win is the first over the Golden Knights since 2010, snapping a 22-game winless streak against Gannon.

Clarion withstood an offensive barrage from the Golden Knights, who peppered the Golden Eagles’ side with 31 total shots. Only eight of those shots made their way on net, though, as the Clarion defense did their best to keep the attack off keeper Sage Sherk. Sherk did her own part, making seven saves — including five in the second half — to maintain the win.

The Golden Eagles struck first at 7:49, when Ciara DiMauro finished an Evelyn Cook assist to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. Cook forced a turnover in the midfield, intercepting a pass in the middle and pushed a pass through the middle of the defense to DiMauro. The reigning PSAC West Athlete of the Week scored her third goal in as many games, firing a low shot past goalkeeper Abigail Niebauer’s diving attempt to make it 1-0.

Sage Sherk made a save 24 seconds later, but the Golden Knights answered at 19:48 on Bella Prince’s goal off an Aubrey Pyne assist to tie the match. The Golden Eagles continued to create chances after the equalizer, with DiMauro putting a shot on goal at 22:56, the team earning corner kicks at 27:43 and 29:27, and Mia Valerio having a 35:15 attempt stopped by a team save. Sherk added another save in the 33rd minute as the Golden Eagles held the match level, and the first half ended tied 1-1.

It was Cook’s turn to take advantage of a Gannon turnover in the second half. Paige Brewer stole the ball in the 46th minute, dropping a pass off for Cook 25 yards out. Cook struck a well-placed ball toward the net, tucking a long shot into the upper right corner to give Clarion a 2-1 lead.

The Golden Knights generated sustained pressure from there, including multiple corner kicks and shots that forced the Golden Eagles to defend for long stretches. Sherk made five saves in the half, including two in the final two minutes on Bella Prince and Grace Emanuel, as the Golden Eagles kept the Golden Knights off the board after halftime. The Golden Eagles also earned a late corner kick at 81:59 and finished the segment with the lone goal of the half, closing out the 2-1 result.

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