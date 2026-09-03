COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Volunteers are being sought for a Clarion River Clean-Up and Picnic scheduled for Saturday, September 26, in recognition of World Clean-Up Day and World Rivers Day.

The event, organized by the Clarion Conservation District, Friends of Cook Forest and Penn Soil Resource Conservation and Development Council, will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants will meet at Pale Whale Canoe Fleet, 115 Riverside Drive in Cooksburg, before cleaning litter from a four-mile stretch of the Clarion River.

Gloves and bags will be provided, along with free kayak and canoe rentals and shuttle service through Pale Whale Canoe Fleet.

Volunteers will also receive a free T-shirt sponsored by Brookfield Renewable and morning refreshments donated by Michelle’s Cafe.

Following the clean-up, participants will gather for lunch and an after-party at Shelter No. 2 in Cook Forest State Park. Awards will be presented for some of the biggest and most unusual pieces of trash collected during the event.

Registration is requested by Thursday, September 17. Those who register by September 10 will be guaranteed their requested T-shirt size.

The event will be held rain or shine.

Additional information and registration are available through the Clarion Conservation District’s website. Questions can also be directed to education@clarionconservation.com or 814-227-5530.

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