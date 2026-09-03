FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Local car enthusiasts, get ready to roll out those classic rides! The popular “Cars and Coffee” gathering returns this Saturday, September 5, to the First United National Bank (The FUN Bank) parking lot in Fryburg.

Organizers are eager to welcome the community back for a morning dedicated to automotive passion, casual conversation, and camaraderie.

“I hope to see a massive turnout of car enthusiasts, classic rides, and community members filling the FUN Bank parking lot on Saturday morning!” community leader Jody Weaver told exploreJeffersonPA.com.

The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and serves as an informal gathering for community members and their vehicles. Styled as a relaxed “meet and greet” rather than a formal car show or traditional cruise-in, there is no registration required and no fee to participate.

The FUN Bank is located along State Route 208 in Fryburg. For more information regarding the event, contact Jody Weaver at 814-227-4561.

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