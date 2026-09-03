Barbara Jean Curley, 67, of Port Matilda, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 28, 2026, at Geisinger Medical Center.

Born October 5, 1958, in St. Marys, she was the daughter of the late Silvio and Angeline (Cilladi) Gradizzi. On April 8, 1989, she married Douglas Eugene Curley, who survives.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, William Curley and his wife Heather of State College and Robert Curley and his wife Veronica of Pennsylvania Furnace; a brother, James Gradizzi of Williamsport; two sisters, Irene Coder of Toby Valley and Carol Klaiber of Kersey; and three grandsons, Thomas, James, and Jonathan Curley.

Barb graduated from St. Marys High School. She worked as an ophthalmology technician for Heimer, Fiore, Turco Eye Care and Surgery.

She was a member of Grays Woods Church. Barb loved spending time with her grandsons and was always quick to put together a meal for friends and family. She enjoyed working outdoors, especially with the development of the Prayer Paths at Grays Woods Church. Barb was blessed with a sympathetic heart and a drive to help those around her; a gift that will continue to live on through her gift of organ donation.

A visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2026, at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2026, at Koch Funeral Home with Pastor Drew Foster officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made in Barb’s honor to Grays Woods Church, 939 Grays Woods Blvd, Port Matilda, PA 16870.

Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.

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