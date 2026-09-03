CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A former area woman accused of selling heroin and methamphetamine was sentenced to state prison Wednesday in Clearfield County Court.

Jennifer L. Roussey, 47, whose address at various times is listed as Hyde or Clearfield, pleaded guilty for selling and possessing drugs in eight cases and for theft in a ninth case.

Senior Judge John Cherry sentenced her to a total of five to 10 years in state prison with 24 months consecutive probation, according to First Assistant District Attorney F. Cortez “Chip” Bell.

Bell noted that Cherry specifically stated that she could be a candidate for the state drug treatment program which she is eligible for after she serves three years of her sentence.

Roussey’s arrest came after a year-long drug investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Jefferson County District Attorney, Jefferson County Drug Task Force, Punxsutawney Borough Police, Reynoldsville Borough Police, Jefferson County Probation, Clearfield County District Attorney and other local authorities led to the arrest of 39 individuals in March 2024, according to a previous GANT article.

According to the affidavits of probable cause, Roussey sold methamphetamine to confidential informants and undercover officers in various spots in Clearfield Borough, Lawrence Township and Curwensville beginning in April of 2023. She sold bricks of heroin to undercover officers in July 2023 in Clearfield Borough.

According to the affidavit in the theft case, Roussey was charged for stealing

jewelry, makeup, perfume, adult toys and body wash, worth approximately $3,395 in August 2024 from a Hyde residence when she was homeless.