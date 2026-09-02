CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — The Giving Tree — Love in Action added two new Blessing Pantry locations in Corsica and Clarion to expand access to food and household supplies in Clarion and Jefferson counties.

According to an announcement from the organization, Carter Lumber of Strattanville donated building materials for the new pantries. Local community partners provided support for the installations.

The Corsica pantry stands at The Well Dressed Boutique at 392 Main Street, hosted by Women of the Well. The Fraternal Order of the Moose hosts the second new pantry in Clarion.

Community Blessing Pantry Locations:

Women of the Well – The Well Dressed Boutique, 392 Main Street, Corsica, PA

Fraternal Order of the Moose, Clarion

Purple Little Free Pantry, Fairview Avenue & Robinwood Drive, Clarion, PA

First Presbyterian Church of Clarion, 700 Wood Street, Clarion, PA

Strattanville Global Methodist Church, Strattanville, PA

The pantries allow residents to take needed items or leave donations. They offer nonperishable food and everyday supplies free of charge.

“Food insecurity does not always look the way we expect it to,” said Autumn Graybill of The Giving Tree – Love in Action. “Sometimes it is a family stretching groceries until payday, a senior choosing between necessities, or someone simply going through a difficult season. These pantries allow our community to quietly meet one another in those moments with dignity, compassion, and love.”

According to the organization, local partners, volunteers, and donating residents maintain and stock the structures.

“We are incredibly grateful to Carter Lumber of Strattanville, Women of the Well, the Fraternal Order of the Moose, our existing pantry partners, and every individual who has donated an item or helped keep these resources available,” Graybill said. “This truly is community caring for community. No contribution is too small. A single can, box of cereal, or jar of peanut butter placed in one of these pantries may be exactly what a neighbor needs that day.”

Residents can place unopened, nonperishable food items directly into any of the pantry boxes. Those interested in making larger donations can email Autumn Graybill at CLGivingTree@gmail.com, according to the release.

The post The Giving Tree Adds Two New Blessing Pantries in Clarion and Corsica appeared first on exploreJefferson.