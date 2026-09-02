HYDE, Pa. — Lawrence Township will retain majority representation on the Airport Authority Board following the supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday.

On Aug. 4, Dave Shultz of the Lawrence Township Regional Airport noted that the airport board was desiring to change the composition of the board in order to increase the ability to bring in new members.

The authority currently consists of seven members: four from Lawrence Township and three from Clearfield Borough. Shultz requested changing the structure to two representatives from the township, two from the borough, and three at-large seats open to residents across Clearfield County.

The authority currently consists of seven members: four from Lawrence Township and three from Clearfield Borough. Shultz requested changing the structure to two representatives from the township, two from the borough, and three at-large seats open to residents across Clearfield County.

Clearfield Borough Council approved a motion to accept the change at the August 20 meeting.

The township moved to fill one of its two existing vacancies last month by appointing Chad Maney. On Tuesday, supervisors voted to appoint Dennis S. Koozer to the remaining open seat.

Later in the meeting, supervisors addressed the request by Shultz, and the supervisors all agreed that they wanted majority representation

“I think our township taxpayers spoke,” supervisor Scott Way said. “They stepped up and filled the positions that we have. They spoke, and I think we need to respect our township taxpayers’ wishes.”

Supervisor Randy Powell said he spoke with a number of residents about the request. Not many showed interest in being part of the board, but those he did speak with wanted representatives on the board from the township and the borough.

“They don’t want to have someone from (say) Coalport having an opinion on the Lawrence Township Municipal Airport,” he said. “I think two residents coming forward proves that point.”

Shultz, although grateful for the appointed members, noted that there are some members that are older and may not be part of the board in the near future.

“Sometimes, you have to light a fire,” Powell said. “I can’t say it will be that way in the future, but maybe this is a start.”

Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said he had a hard time giving up the majority vote on the board since the airport is located in the township.

“I feel we have a lot of people in the township that could serve on that board,” Ruffner said. “I know you’ve had seats open, and maybe that’s a fault on us for not pushing hard enough to get people interested in serving on the board.”

Also at the meeting, the supervisors voted to approve tabling the “Trunk or Treat” event at the Township until speaking with the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation to ensure it does not interfere with the slated Halloween parade.

The supervisors also accepted the resignation of Randy Walker from the road crew and to advertise the open position.

The township newsletter for September is now available. Residents interested in receiving the newsletter can contact the administration office and provide a name and email address. Residents can view the newsletter on a standard desktop/laptop, mobile device, or both.

The supervisors will meet again at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.