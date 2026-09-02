CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection paused operations for an hour on August 21 so employees could gather for a staff lunch, celebrate workplace anniversaries, and recognize the young people involved in Venango County 4‑H.

The break at the Cranberry dealership gave the team a chance to relax together and enjoy a meal centered around meat purchased directly from local 4‑H youth.

Employees said sharing food raised by area youth made the lunch feel especially meaningful. The dealership has long supported Venango County 4‑H, and staff noted that enjoying the meat was a simple way to acknowledge the hard work behind each project — the early mornings, careful feeding, and months of preparation that go into the fair.

The gathering also included recognition of several employee anniversaries, highlighting team members who have contributed to the dealership’s growth over the years. Leadership described the lunch as a warm moment to appreciate both the staff and the young adults in the community who make programs like 4‑H strong.

4 Your Car Connection shared its appreciation for everyone involved in Venango County 4‑H, noting how much the program contributes to responsibility, confidence, and hands‑on learning for local youth. Supporting these young producers has become a valued tradition for the dealership, reflected in moments like this shared meal.

4 Your Car Connection

7082 US‑322, Cranberry, PA

(814) 678‑3325

www.4yourcarconnection.com

The post SPONSORED: 4 Your Car Connection Shares Lunch Featuring Locally Raised 4‑H Meat appeared first on exploreJefferson.