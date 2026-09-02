UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A 39-year-old Corsica man is in the Jefferson County Jail after state police charged him with multiple offenses involving alleged inappropriate contact with a minor girl.

Court documents show Trooper Jared S. Homan of the Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney filed the following charges against 39-year-old Randy Allen Peace Jr., of Corsica, on August 31:

Corruption of Minors, Felony 3

Endangering Welfare of Children — Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1

Indecent Assault of Person Less Than 16 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 2 (thirteen counts)

According to the criminal complaint, Jefferson County Children and Youth Services contacted state police on August 30. Agency staff reported that a juvenile girl disclosed during a therapy session that Randy Peace touched her inappropriately at a residence in Union Township.

The complaint states the girl reported Peace began entering her bedroom at night approximately two to three months prior. On about 12 occasions, Peace lay in bed with her and rubbed her leg near her inner thigh, according to the affidavit.

The victim told police that on August 26, Peace got into bed with her, placed his face against her neck, reached under her shirt, and touched her breast, according to the complaint.

Police said the victim shared saved text messages sent by Peace. The complaint details messages where Peace asked when she would be returning to her room and sent a message at 2:57 a.m. asking if she wanted an extra rub down.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers interviewed Peace at the Punxsutawney barracks on August 30, where Peace admitted to the allegations.

Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak set monetary bail at $30,000 for Peace during an August 31 arraignment. Court records indicate Peace remains in the Jefferson County Jail after failing to post bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 3 at 10:30 a.m. before Judge Bazylak.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the alleged victim.

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