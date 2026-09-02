Lumber Heritage Region, PA — Pennsylvania’s familiar blue-and-gold historical markers tell thousands of stories, but sometimes the places and stories closest to us are the easiest to overlook. This summer, Lumber Heritage Region (LHR) intern **Alex Lansberry** set out to give those markers—and the history they represent—new life.

Lansberry, an August 2026 graduate of Penn State University, worked with the Lumber Heritage Region from May through August. While his internship included updating LHR partner information and other website content, his signature project became the creation of the LHR Pennsylvania Historical Marker Trail, a new online resource showcasing the remarkable history found throughout the organization’s 15-county region.

Over the course of the summer, Lansberry traveled throughout Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Tioga and Warren counties, personally photographing and documenting 241 Pennsylvania historical marker stops.

Those photographs became the foundation of a new webpage that brings the markers together in one accessible place, allowing residents and visitors to discover the people, places, industries and events that helped shape the Lumber Heritage Region and Pennsylvania.

“Pennsylvania’s historical marker program is an incredible resource, but many of us drive past these markers every day without stopping to think about the stories behind them,” said Holly Komonczi, Executive Director of the Lumber Heritage Region. “Alex took something that can feel static and made it engaging again. By traveling our entire 15-county region, photographing and documenting 241 stops and creating a way for people to explore them online, he has rejuvenated an important piece of Pennsylvania history.”

The familiar blue-and-gold markers are part of the Pennsylvania Historical Marker Program administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC). For generations, the program has identified people, places, events and innovations significant to Pennsylvania history.

LHR saw an opportunity to complement that longstanding program with a fresh, visitor-focused way to experience the markers within the Lumber Heritage Region.

The new LHR Pennsylvania Historical Marker Trail encourages visitors to do more than simply read about history online. Users can discover markers they may never have noticed, plan trips to see them in person and explore the communities where Pennsylvania history happened.

For Lansberry, the project was also an opportunity to put his Penn State education to work on a project with a lasting impact.

“I really appreciated the opportunity to take the skills and experience I gained at Penn State and use them to redesign a tour that can continue telling these stories long after the signs themselves are gone,” Lansberry said. “Getting to travel the region, work on a project from start to finish and create something people can actually use made this experience really meaningful to me. My time with the Lumber Heritage Region is something I’ll always value.”

The project also reflects LHR’s broader mission of connecting visitors with the stories, landscapes and communities of Pennsylvania’s forested region. By combining heritage interpretation with travel and exploration, the Historical Marker Trail provides another reason for visitors to travel throughout the region and discover communities beyond traditional tourism destinations.

The miles Lansberry traveled also gave him a new perspective on the region he calls home. A lifelong Clearfield County resident, he discovered outdoor recreation opportunities, landscapes and communities throughout the 15-county region that he had never experienced before. From new places to fish and explore to communities he had previously only passed through, the internship demonstrated how much there is to discover close to home.

“Alex didn’t just complete an internship project—he created something that will continue to introduce people to Pennsylvania history for years to come,” Komonczi added. “We are incredibly proud to give him credit for breathing new life into these stories and helping LHR showcase the historic magic that exists throughout our region.”

Visitors can explore the LHR Pennsylvania Historical Marker Trail at lumberheritage.org/pa-historical-marker-trail/**.

About the Lumber Heritage Region: The Lumber Heritage Region of Pennsylvania is a 15-county Heritage Area that works to preserve, interpret and promote the history and continuing importance of Pennsylvania’s forests and forest products industry. Through partnerships, education, outdoor recreation, heritage tourism and community projects, LHR connects residents and visitors with the people, places and landscapes that shaped Pennsylvania’s forest heritage.