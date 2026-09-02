PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) — A 33-year-old Butler resident received a four-year federal prison sentence on Tuesday after pleading guilty to posting online threats to assault and murder public officials and federal law enforcement officers.

According to U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti, United States District Judge W. Scott Hardy ordered Shawn Monper to serve four years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Court records state that Monper pleaded guilty in April to two counts of threatening federal officials and law enforcement officers. As part of his plea agreement, Monper accepted responsibility for additional charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Federal investigators stated that Monper posted violent comments on YouTube under an account name between January and April 2025.

According to information presented in court, Monper threatened President Donald J. Trump, other federal appointees, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Investigators said Monper posted in March 2025 that he planned to commit an assassination, and posted in April 2025 that he would open fire on armed ICE agents.

Federal agents confirmed the online account belonged to Monper and found he obtained a firearms permit shortly after the presidential inauguration, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Investigators said Monper posted comments stating he was buying weapons, ammunition, and body armor.

“Serious offenses will be met with serious consequences,” FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Richard Evanchec said. “Today’s sentencing proves anyone threatening elected officials and law enforcement will not be able to hide behind a profile name.”

According to federal prosecutors, Judge Hardy called Monper’s actions extremely serious criminal conduct during the sentencing hearing.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Butler Township Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the prosecution, according to federal officials.

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