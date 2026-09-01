Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.20/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are unchanged versus a month ago and stand 91.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 1.4 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.570 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.66/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.09/g, a difference of $1.43/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.66/g while the highest was $5.09/g, a difference of $1.43/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01/g today. The national average is down 7.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 86.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back five years:

August 31, 2025: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

August 31, 2024: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

August 31, 2023: $3.86/g (U.S. Average: $3.79/g)

August 31, 2022: $4.06/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)

August 31, 2021: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $4.11/g, up 10.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.01/g.

Hagerstown- $3.80/g, down 18.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.99/g.

York- $4.21/g, down 2.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.24/g.

“Average gasoline prices fell in slightly more than half of states over the last week while diesel declined in roughly half, as oil prices moved lower and offered some modest relief at the pump,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Over the weekend, the Trump administration struck a major deal with Venezuela, a signal that the White House remains concerned about elevated fuel prices — though in reality, any benefits from increased Venezuelan output will take years to fully materialize and are unlikely to move the needle in the near term. The factors with the most immediate impact on where prices go from here remain the ongoing developments between the U.S. and Iran and continued Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries, both of which continue to exert outsized influence on global fuel markets. Motorists should expect continued volatility in the weeks ahead.”



GasBuddy®, a PDI Technologies company, is North America’s trusted fuel savings platform, helping consumers fuel up for less for over 25 years. With over 100 million app downloads, GasBuddy delivers real-time prices at 150,000+ stations and tangible savings through Pay with GasBuddy+™. It is the most authoritative source of station-level fuel pricing data, updating averages 288 times daily from the broadest mix of inputs— spotter reports, direct station integrations, and transactional data.