HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania has now recorded 497 measles cases across 34 counties in 2026, according to an update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The latest figures include 37 new positive cases since August 28, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 497. The department has also reported 87 hospitalizations and two measles-associated deaths during the outbreak.

The new numbers mark another increase in the outbreak. In late August, the state had reported 393 cases across 28 counties.

Health officials continue to encourage vaccination as the primary protection against measles. The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is administered in a two-dose series and is 97% effective at preventing measles after both doses, according to the department.

The MMR vaccine is available through health care providers, county or municipal health departments, state health centers, federally qualified health centers and the Vaccines for Children program.

Measles is highly contagious and can cause complications including pneumonia and brain swelling. Nearly 20% of people who contract measles are hospitalized, according to the Department of Health.

The virus spreads when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes and can remain infectious in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after the infected person leaves an area.

Symptoms typically begin with fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes, followed by a rash that starts on the head and spreads downward. Symptoms can develop seven to 21 days after exposure.

Anyone who believes they were exposed and is experiencing symptoms should contact a health care provider or call the Department of Health hotline at 877-PA-HEALTH (877-724-3258).

The state is maintaining an online dashboard with updated information on confirmed cases, affected counties, hospitalizations, deaths, community transmission and vaccination efforts.

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