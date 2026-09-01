Notice is hereby given that Clearfield County and its entitlement community of Lawrence Township will conduct a public hearing at 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building, 9120 Clearfield Curwensville Highway, Clearfield, PA 16830. The purpose of the hearing is to obtain citizen views and comments on the Township’s proposed use of $130,000 in Federal Fiscal Year 2026 CDBG funds, to receive any complaints or grievances regarding the Township’s CDBG funds. This meeting is accessible to individuals with disabilities and/or for persons with Limited English Proficiency. If you wish to attend and require special accommodations, please notify Laira Coudriet 72 hours in advance of the public hearing at 814-962-6675 or e-mail: lcoudriet@clearfieldcountypa.gov to make such arrangements.

The projects proposed for funding and to be discussed at the hearing include:

FFY 2024

COMMUNITY PROJECT BUDGET Lawrence Township Reconstruction of Good Street $106,600.00 Administration $23,400.00 Total Grant Request $130,000.00

These proposed activities plan for no displacement of any persons or affordable housing units. The activities will benefit 51% of low to moderate income residents.

All interested citizens are encouraged to attend and will be offered the opportunity to give oral testimony at the Public Hearing and/or to present written comments concerning the needs of entitlement community Lawrence Township proposed CDBG Program activities, the prior use of CDBG funds, as well as, the CDBG Program in general by Proposals and comments may be submitted to the Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County, 2 S. Second Street, Clearfield, PA 16830 or e-mail: lkovalick@clearfieldcountypa.gov by September 30, 2026 at 4:00p.m.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY COMMISSIONERS LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP SUPERVISORS

Tim Winters Jeremy Ruffner

John Sobel Randall Powell

Dave Glass Scott Way