CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — As construction continues at the Clarion Mall, Chipotle Mexican Grill has confirmed its new Clarion location is currently scheduled to open before the end of the year and is expected to bring approximately 30 jobs to the area.

Chipotle representatives provided exploreClarion.com with the updated opening window and employment information as work progresses on the restaurant in Monroe Township.

Photo by Brock Jordan / EYT Media

Those interested in job opportunities can find additional information through Chipotle’s online careers page.

The approximately 2,385-square-foot restaurant is being constructed on a newly created outparcel in the Clarion Mall parking lot near Family Farm & Home.

Plans for the project received approval from the Clarion County Planning Commission in March, which involved subdividing a portion of the existing mall parking lot to create a dedicated property for the restaurant.

Planning officials also approved a minor modification to parking space dimensions to fit the required 41 spaces on site.

Sunny Horizons is leading the development, with Madison Acquisitions LLC of Pittsburgh representing the project. Once construction is complete, Madison Acquisitions is expected to serve as the landlord while Chipotle operates the restaurant.

When plans were first approved in March, developer Matthew Bond noted construction was expected to begin in early summer, aiming for a mid-to-late fall opening. Construction officially got underway on July 22, with crews starting a few days ahead of schedule and projecting a September build completion.

While Chipotle representatives did not offer a revised construction completion date in their latest update, they confirmed the restaurant remains on track to open before the end of the year.

The Clarion location comes amid continued expansion for Chipotle. The company surpassed 4,000 restaurants in late 2025 and has outlined long-term plans to eventually operate 7,000 locations across North America, with Clarion being among hundreds of new sites targeted for 2026.

Photo by Brock Jordan / EYT Media

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