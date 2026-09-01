Millersburg, Pa. – Mid Penn Bank (the “Bank”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (“Mid Penn”) (NASDAQ: MPB), is pleased to announce that Zach Unch has joined the Bank as vice president and financial center manager of the Philipsburg financial center.

Unch will oversee the financial center and work closely with customers and businesses throughout the Clearfield region to provide personalized service and support for their banking needs. He will report to Bill Costan, vice president and retail market manager.

Unch brings more than 11 years of retail banking experience. Most recently, he served as branch manager at First National Bank, where he oversaw sales and operations across consumer and small business banking for a network of branch locations. In that role, he also led a retail banking internship program in State College and worked closely with interns on their professional development and understanding of the banking industry. Earlier in his career, Unch held several positions at CNB Bank, with responsibilities spanning branch operations, lending and business development.

Unch is NMLS registered and Medallion Signature Guarantee certified. He is actively involved with Centre County United Way and previously served on the Clearfield Community Pool Board and as treasurer of the Moshannon Valley EMS Board.