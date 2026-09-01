Janet Lee Sprague, of Mt. Lebanon, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2026, at the age of 84.

She was the loving mother of Todd (Jodi) Kaczorowski; caring stepmother of Carrie Olson, Carol (Bernard) Hanna, Ted (Mary) Kaczorowski; Diane (William) Roche, Robert (Susan) Kaczorowski, Jim (Michelle) Kaczorowski, David (Amy) Kaczorowski and Dana (John) Snyder; and cherished “Baba” to Kennedy, Caden, and Finnegan Kaczorowski, Gavin, Jakob, and Mollee Rosak. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Adam Lee “John” Sprague and Alice V. Sprague.

Born and raised in “Rathmel Junction” just outside of Reynoldsville, PA, Janet spent her early years tending to her horses, attending horse shows with her beloved father Adam “John” Sprague and helping out in the family store: Sprague’s Service Station.

A graduate of Ithaca College in New York, Janet earned her degree in physical therapy and dedicated her career to helping others. For more than 35 years, she owned and operated Sprague Physical Therapy Center, serving patients in the Mt. Lebanon and Mt. Washington communities with skill, compassion, and care.

Janet loved bringing sparkle into her life and the lives of those around her. She enjoyed music, cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers, and spending time with family and friends. A faithful member of Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church for many years, her memorable smile and sweet, compassionate spirt was an inspiration to all.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2026, at First Baptist Church, Reynoldsville, PA. Burial will follow in Lakelawn Cemetery. Arrangements have been handled by Paul Henney Cremation and Funeral Tributes

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