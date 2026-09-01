REYNOLDSVILLE, PA- Hummingbird Speedway co-founders Louie & Ina Caltagarone were honored and remembered Saturday night with the annual running of the Louie & Ina’s Pro Stock Showdown.

It was an emotional evening for all as it was the first race honoring both Louie and Ina after we lost Louie last October. Prior to the racing action getting underway, a 4-wide salute with all of the cars in the pits occurred followed by a dove release in their memory. The Homak Penn Ohio Pro Stock Championship Touring Series took center stage for the night with a 20-lap, $1,000+/win special. There was extra money added to the purse courtesy of Holly Srock and an anonymous source. There was also a $350 Fast Qualifier Award courtesy of Jake Dietz that was awarded to the #66 of Andrew Gordon following qualifying. The #101 of Bruce Hartzfeld notched his first career Penn Ohio Series victory after working his way forward from a 5th starting spot and taking the lead from Fuzzy Fields on lap 18. The win was Bruce’s first at the Bird this season. The #88 of Josh Fields continued his dominance in the Pure Stock division after winning for a sixth straight night dating back to the final race of the 2025 season. It was the second straight win for Fields after starting at the back of the field. Three drivers captured their third wins of the season including: the #36 of Paul Kot in the Srock Contracting Super Late Models, the #50 of Bob McMillen in the Economods, and the #3H of Shawn Hadden in the Four-Cylinders. The #3xAA of Doug Surra collected his second checkered flag of the season in the Semi Late Models.

Speedway Notes: 72 cars were pitside for the Louie & Ina Caltagarone Memorial. That breaks down to: 10 Economods, 23 Penn Ohio Pro Stocks, 5 Super Late Models, 11 Four-Cylinders, 14 Pure Stocks, and 9 Semi Late Models. We will be back in action one final time on Saturday, September 19th, for the Dave Srock Memorial. There will be a $4,000/win, $500/start Super Late Model Showdown along with a $1,000/win, $100/start Pure Stock Invitational headlining the evening. The Pro Stocks and Four-Cylinders will be in action as well.

Please note there are special start times for this event with gates opening at 3:00 and racing beginning at 6:00. The Ken Schaffer Excavating Kids Club will get underway at 5pm by the pit gate entrance. It is a great place to take your kids to do some fun kids club activities prior to racing getting started.

for the latest updates. Looking ahead, a swap meet is planned for Saturday, October 3rd, with a rain date of Saturday, October 10th. That will be followed by the End-Of-Season Awards Picnic on Sunday, October 4th. Tickets for the Awards Picnic must be purchased in advance by messaging Cindy Battaglia on Facebook or call/text her at 814-591-1062. For more information regarding the September 19th racing action and the other end of season events, keep it tuned to the track Facebook page @ Hummingbird Speedway and website @ www.hummingbirdspeedway.com

Results:

Economods

1st) #50 Bob McMillen

2nd) #818 Bob Connor

3rd) #0 Dennis Asel

4th) #X Mark Bell

5th) #C17 Brad Curran Jr.

6th) #1M Gary Miller Jr.

7th) #12B Ed Robley

8th) #923 Shane Wilson

9th) #777 Justin Lapcevich

10th) #7 Kevin Burkhart

Homak Penn Ohio Pro Stocks

1st) #101 Bruce Hartzfeld

2nd) #28 Fuzzy Fields

3rd) #55C Brandon Connor

4th) #20J Jimmy Fosnaught

5th) #27B Jake Dietz

6th) #17 Jackson Humanic

7th) #10R Raven Fuller

8th) #310 Dale Tuche

9th) #84S Josh Seippel

10th) #37J Josh Bloom

11th) #54S Mitch Stiles

12th) #24C Dennis Curry Jr.

13th) #37A Jim Bloom

14th) #44 Jim Challingsworth

15th) #3 Rich Howell

16th) #66 Andrew Gordon

17th) #5B Jason Black

18th) #983 Zack Gustafson

19th) #12M Trevor McCann

20th) #113 Ben Ecelberger

21st) #104 Allen Lamb

22nd) #7W Bobby Whitling

23rd) #77 Nathan Brady

Srock Contracting Super Late Models

1st) #36 Paul Kot

2nd) #66N Orvis Newcome lll

3rd) #56 Dylan Fenton

4th) #78 Danny Kienitz

5th) #23 B.J. Hudson

Four-Cylinders

1st) #3H Shawn Hadden

2nd) #158 Camden Frantz

3rd) #44B Bruce Long

4th) #58R Ryan Lippert

5th) #72 Kyle Lindemuth

6th) #87M Matt Mitchell

7th) #778 Duane Hinderliter

8th) #29L Josh Lindenmuth

9th) #282 Derrick Joiner

10th) #8F Sam Fye

11th) #THE99 Scott Robison

Pure Stocks

1st) #88 Josh Fields

2nd) #46 Dustin Challingsworth

3rd) #50 Ashley Kilhoffer

4th) #01D Dominic Marchiori

5th) #37B Caleb Bloom

6th) #55X Andy Frey

7th) #56K Renae Meyer

8th) #28 Kaleb Fields

9th) #23M Bo Murray

10th) #79 Devon Trayer

11th) #26 Bradley Ward

12th) #14C Nevaeh Helsel

13th) #18 Devin Dickey

14th) #49 George Bailey

Semi Late Models

1st) #3xAA Doug Surra

2nd) #11 Kyle Shannon

3rd) #9N Nick Loffredo

4th) #96R Tyler Rougeux

5th) #24M Jason Witherite

6th) #88 Cory Price

7th) #18X Bob McMillen

8th) #18 Rich Runyan Jr.

9th) #152 Kyle Corah