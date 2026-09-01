REYNOLDSVILLE, PA- Hummingbird Speedway co-founders Louie & Ina Caltagarone were honored and remembered Saturday night with the annual running of the Louie & Ina’s Pro Stock Showdown.
It was an emotional evening for all as it was the first race honoring both Louie and Ina after we lost Louie last October. Prior to the racing action getting underway, a 4-wide salute with all of the cars in the pits occurred followed by a dove release in their memory. The Homak Penn Ohio Pro Stock Championship Touring Series took center stage for the night with a 20-lap, $1,000+/win special. There was extra money added to the purse courtesy of Holly Srock and an anonymous source. There was also a $350 Fast Qualifier Award courtesy of Jake Dietz that was awarded to the #66 of Andrew Gordon following qualifying. The #101 of Bruce Hartzfeld notched his first career Penn Ohio Series victory after working his way forward from a 5th starting spot and taking the lead from Fuzzy Fields on lap 18. The win was Bruce’s first at the Bird this season. The #88 of Josh Fields continued his dominance in the Pure Stock division after winning for a sixth straight night dating back to the final race of the 2025 season. It was the second straight win for Fields after starting at the back of the field. Three drivers captured their third wins of the season including: the #36 of Paul Kot in the Srock Contracting Super Late Models, the #50 of Bob McMillen in the Economods, and the #3H of Shawn Hadden in the Four-Cylinders. The #3xAA of Doug Surra collected his second checkered flag of the season in the Semi Late Models.
Speedway Notes: 72 cars were pitside for the Louie & Ina Caltagarone Memorial. That breaks down to: 10 Economods, 23 Penn Ohio Pro Stocks, 5 Super Late Models, 11 Four-Cylinders, 14 Pure Stocks, and 9 Semi Late Models. We will be back in action one final time on Saturday, September 19th, for the Dave Srock Memorial. There will be a $4,000/win, $500/start Super Late Model Showdown along with a $1,000/win, $100/start Pure Stock Invitational headlining the evening. The Pro Stocks and Four-Cylinders will be in action as well.
Please note there are special start times for this event with gates opening at 3:00 and racing beginning at 6:00. The Ken Schaffer Excavating Kids Club will get underway at 5pm by the pit gate entrance. It is a great place to take your kids to do some fun kids club activities prior to racing getting started.
Looking ahead, a swap meet is planned for Saturday, October 3rd, with a rain date of Saturday, October 10th. That will be followed by the End-Of-Season Awards Picnic on Sunday, October 4th. Tickets for the Awards Picnic must be purchased in advance by messaging Cindy Battaglia on Facebook or call/text her at 814-591-1062. For more information regarding the September 19th racing action and the other end of season events, keep it tuned to the track Facebook page @ Hummingbird Speedway and website @ www.hummingbirdspeedway.com
for the latest updates.
Results:
Economods
1st) #50 Bob McMillen
2nd) #818 Bob Connor
3rd) #0 Dennis Asel
4th) #X Mark Bell
5th) #C17 Brad Curran Jr.
6th) #1M Gary Miller Jr.
7th) #12B Ed Robley
8th) #923 Shane Wilson
9th) #777 Justin Lapcevich
10th) #7 Kevin Burkhart
Homak Penn Ohio Pro Stocks
1st) #101 Bruce Hartzfeld
2nd) #28 Fuzzy Fields
3rd) #55C Brandon Connor
4th) #20J Jimmy Fosnaught
5th) #27B Jake Dietz
6th) #17 Jackson Humanic
7th) #10R Raven Fuller
8th) #310 Dale Tuche
9th) #84S Josh Seippel
10th) #37J Josh Bloom
11th) #54S Mitch Stiles
12th) #24C Dennis Curry Jr.
13th) #37A Jim Bloom
14th) #44 Jim Challingsworth
15th) #3 Rich Howell
16th) #66 Andrew Gordon
17th) #5B Jason Black
18th) #983 Zack Gustafson
19th) #12M Trevor McCann
20th) #113 Ben Ecelberger
21st) #104 Allen Lamb
22nd) #7W Bobby Whitling
23rd) #77 Nathan Brady
Srock Contracting Super Late Models
1st) #36 Paul Kot
2nd) #66N Orvis Newcome lll
3rd) #56 Dylan Fenton
4th) #78 Danny Kienitz
5th) #23 B.J. Hudson
Four-Cylinders
1st) #3H Shawn Hadden
2nd) #158 Camden Frantz
3rd) #44B Bruce Long
4th) #58R Ryan Lippert
5th) #72 Kyle Lindemuth
6th) #87M Matt Mitchell
7th) #778 Duane Hinderliter
8th) #29L Josh Lindenmuth
9th) #282 Derrick Joiner
10th) #8F Sam Fye
11th) #THE99 Scott Robison
Pure Stocks
1st) #88 Josh Fields
2nd) #46 Dustin Challingsworth
3rd) #50 Ashley Kilhoffer
4th) #01D Dominic Marchiori
5th) #37B Caleb Bloom
6th) #55X Andy Frey
7th) #56K Renae Meyer
8th) #28 Kaleb Fields
9th) #23M Bo Murray
10th) #79 Devon Trayer
11th) #26 Bradley Ward
12th) #14C Nevaeh Helsel
13th) #18 Devin Dickey
14th) #49 George Bailey
Semi Late Models
1st) #3xAA Doug Surra
2nd) #11 Kyle Shannon
3rd) #9N Nick Loffredo
4th) #96R Tyler Rougeux
5th) #24M Jason Witherite
6th) #88 Cory Price
7th) #18X Bob McMillen
8th) #18 Rich Runyan Jr.
9th) #152 Kyle Corah