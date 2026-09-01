BENEZETTE, PA — More than a century after elk were reintroduced to Pennsylvania, a new book is being developed to preserve and share the remarkable history behind one of the Commonwealth’s most successful wildlife conservation stories.

Echoes from Elk Country will chronicle the history of Pennsylvania’s elk, beginning with the reintroduction of 50 Rocky Mountain elk from Yellowstone to Pennsylvania in 1913. The effort was undertaken after the native Eastern elk had disappeared from the state.

What followed was a conservation journey marked by challenges, setbacks and years of dedicated wildlife management. Ultimately, those efforts helped establish the thriving wild elk herd that exists in Pennsylvania today.

Elk Country has since become a destination for visitors from Pennsylvania and throughout the United States and beyond, drawing people who come to experience the region’s wildlife, scenery and the unforgettable sound of a bull elk bugling across the mountains.

The book will also tell the story of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance (KECA), along with the people, organizations and partnerships that have played a role in Pennsylvania’s elk conservation efforts.

In 2025, founding members of KECA began the book project as part of an effort to commemorate the organization’s 15th anniversary and preserve the history, stories and accomplishments that have helped shape Pennsylvania’s Elk Country.

Since its founding in 2010, KECA has worked to conserve and enhance Pennsylvania’s Elk Country through conservation education, habitat enhancement and permanent land protection. The organization also operates the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette.

Echoes from Elk Country is intended to celebrate not only the elk themselves, but also the vision, persistence and partnerships that have helped make Pennsylvania’s elk herd a conservation success.

The project is being launched through Kickstarter, a crowdfunding platform that allows supporters to preorder the book while helping fund its completion.

According to KECA, every dollar raised through the Kickstarter campaign will go directly to the organization. Campaign proceeds will help complete the book, while additional funds generated through book sales will support KECA’s ongoing mission to conserve and enhance Pennsylvania’s Elk Country for future generations.

Supporters can preorder the book by visiting the Echoes from Elk Country Kickstarter campaign, reviewing the available support options and selecting their preferred preorder package.

The project has also received support from former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge, who has reflected on elk-spotting trips in Pennsylvania as among his favorite memories from his time as governor. Ridge praised the work of KECA and the effort to document and share the state’s elk conservation achievement.

For those who have experienced Pennsylvania’s Elk Country firsthand, Echoes from Elk Country offers an opportunity to preserve the history behind the animals, landscapes and people that have made the region special.

The book will serve as a record of how Pennsylvania’s elk population went from an ambitious reintroduction more than 100 years ago to a conservation success story that continues to attract visitors and inspire future generations.