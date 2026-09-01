JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Punxsutawney-based State Police recently released details on three separate incidents involving two domestic disputes and a traffic stop that led to the arrest of a wanted person.

Two Cited Following Domestic Dispute in Gaskill Township

Two people were cited for harassment following a reported domestic dispute in Gaskill Township.

According to police, troopers were dispatched to Mill Road around 7:41 p.m. on August 29 for a reported domestic dispute involving a 46-year-old Big Run man and a 40-year-old Punxsutawney woman.

Police said an investigation determined the altercation became physical.

Both parties were cited for harassment through Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock’s office.

Two Cited After Big Run Domestic Dispute

Two people were cited for harassment after a reported domestic dispute in Big Run Borough.

Police said troopers were dispatched to West Main Street around 10:42 p.m. on August 29 for a domestic dispute involving a 41-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman, both of Big Run.

According to police, the investigation determined the altercation became physical when both parties struck each other.

Both were cited for harassment through Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.

Wanted Person Taken Into Custody During Henderson Township Traffic Stop

A traffic stop in Henderson Township resulted in the arrest of a woman who police said had active warrants.

According to police, troopers conducted a traffic stop along Route 119 at 1:09 p.m. on August 27 involving a 2013 Ford. Police said the driver had active warrants and was taken into custody before being lodged in the Clearfield County Jail.

Troopers also conducted a DUI investigation on the woman during the stop, according to the report.

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