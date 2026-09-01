JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A resident of Westover, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 84 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, on his conviction of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death, United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced today.

United States District Judge Stephanie L. Haines imposed the sentence on James Gill, 41, who pleaded guilty to the charge in March 2026.

According to information presented to the Court, in and around February 2021, in the Western District of Pennsylvania, Gill and co-defendant Mandi Litzinger distributed a quantity of fentanyl that resulted in serious bodily injury and death. In July 2026, a federal jury convicted Litzinger on charges of distribution of fentanyl, which the jury also determined resulted in the serious bodily injury and death of another individual, and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Litzinger is scheduled to be sentenced on November 19, 2026.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted this case on behalf

of the government.

United States Attorney Rivetti commended the Drug Enforcement Administration and Pennsylvania State Police for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Gill.