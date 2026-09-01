BOYS

EVERETT — The Curwensville boys golf team traveled to an Inter County Conference multi-match Monday at Down River Golf Course and went 2-1 on the day behind Trenton Best’s round of 37.

The Tide defeated host Everett 163-171 and topped Tussey Mountain 163-181. Windber, which is unbeaten in ICC play, downed the Tide 155-163.

“We had a one-and-a-half hour rain delay in the middle of the round, but we stayed focused and shot our best 4-man score of the season,” Curwensville head coach Jim Fleming said. “Tucker Johnson had his personal low round as did Dean Swatsworth (45).”

Johnson carded a 40, while Cole Haney (41) and Nolan Ettters (45) also scored for Curwensville, which improved to 7-8 overall and 6-6 in the ICC.

Curwensville is back in action Sept. 8 at Mountain View Golf Club to face St. Joseph’s Academy.

Windber—155

Hayden Miller 33, Logan Sorenko 36, Dalton Strizt 42, Owen Lucas 44. Others: Landon Miller 44, Owen Renzi DNF.

Curwensville—163

Trenton Best 37, Tucker Johnson 40, Cole Haney 41, Nolan Etters 45. Others: Dean Swatsworth 45, Cooper Smay 55.

Everett—171

Gavin Dinancenti 36, Owen Fetor 41, Silas Hollingbaugh 43, Adrik Schreiber 51. Others: Nolan Bell 52, Ava Imler DNF.

Tussey Mountain—181

Gage Bowman 41, Braden Zellars 43, Ty Kagarise 46, Zach Confer 51. Others: Layton Little 51, Easton Ayers WD.

GIRLS

KOSSUTH — The Curwensville girls golf team scored a 166 Monday at Hi-Level Golf Course. The Lady Tide were led by Kelsie Best, who shot a 45, which was the third-lowest round among the 42 golfers competing.

Darien Wenner (41) and Sami Neal (42) were the Top 2 finishers on the day.

Addyson Neiswender (59) and Grace Johnson (60) also scored the Lady Tide.

“I couldn’t be more proud of how the girls played today,” Lady Tide head coach Amy Sutika said. “Kelsie, Grace, Lucy and Karlly all posted their lowest scores of the season, which is a tremendous accomplishment.”

Curwensville is back in action Wednesday at Eagles Ridge Golf Course, hosting Punxsutawney.

Curwensville—166

Kelsie Best 45, Addyson Neiswender 59, Grace Johnson 60. Others: Lucy Bowman 61, Karlly Cribbs 65.