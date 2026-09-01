HARRISBURG – Attorney General Dave Sunday is warning Pennsylvanians who use MyChart — a popular online patient portal used by many hospitals and health care providers — to be aware of a phishing scam targeting patients.

Scammers are impersonating MyChart by sending emails or text messages that offer patients a chance to claim a reward in the form of a “MyChart Medicare Kit.” No such program or reward exists.

These emails and text messages are attempts to trick recipients into clicking on malicious links, and obtain passwords and personal information from patients, which allows hackers to gain access to the patients’ MyChart portals.

“Scammers are always looking for new ways to obtain as much of your personal information as possible,” Attorney General Sunday said. “Stay on the lookout for this new scam tactic, and contact your medical office if you’re not sure how to access the MyChart website assigned to your providers.”

Please remember:

Remain skeptical of any unsolicited free offer. Do not reply to any MyChart emails or text messages, only contact your medical team through the official MyChart website.

Delete any suspicious emails or text messages without opening any attachments or clicking on any links.

without opening any attachments or clicking on any links. Do not click the “unsubscribe” button in these messages , this link is likely also malicious.

, this link is likely also malicious. Do not reply to these messages with your password or verification codes by phone, text, or email.

to these messages with your password or verification codes by phone, text, or email. Do not follow instructions in these messages that are asking consumers to move to their computers to “verify,” “fix,” or “unlock” the MyChart account.

that are asking consumers to move to their computers to “verify,” “fix,” or “unlock” the MyChart account. Only use the official MyChart website or app provided by your medical team.

Consumers who have any questions, or feel that they have been victimized by this scam may file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection by visiting the website, by emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov, or by calling the office at 1-800-441-2555.