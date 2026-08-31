CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police now know the woman long known as Penny Doe was Windy Buchanan, a 19-year-old from Kentucky. They still don’t know who killed her.

State police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that solves the case, which has remained open since Buchanan’s remains were found by children playing near a culvert in Monroe Township on July 22, 1990.

Investigators believed Buchanan had been dead for one to three months when her remains were discovered, according to Pennsylvania State Police. She died from blunt force trauma to the head, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Before she was identified, investigators released several details in hopes that someone would recognize her. They estimated she was between 22 and 29 years old and about 5 feet, 3 inches tall.

She was wearing size 9-10 Gitano jeans, a black Stoplight California button-down shirt with an attached floral-print vest, and size 7 Fruit of the Loom underwear, according to state police. She wasn’t wearing shoes, socks, or a bra.

She became known as Penny Doe because investigators found one penny in each of her front pockets.

For more than three decades, investigators tried to identify her through fingerprints, artist renderings and tips, but the case remained unsolved.

DNA testing eventually led investigators to Buchanan’s family. They learned she was born in Louisville, Kentucky, and that her family moved frequently while she was growing up.

After Buchanan’s father took custody of the children, the family traveled from town to town, living in tents and vehicles, according to state police. Some of Buchanan’s siblings left and lived with relatives or friends.

The last time her family saw her, Buchanan was with her father and two brothers after they pulled off at an off-ramp to rest and eat.

Her last words to them were, “Bye, Dad. I’m leaving.”

“She wasn’t the first to leave, but she was the only one that was never seen again,” state police said.

Investigators have not said where that off-ramp was in relation to the culvert where Buchanan’s remains were found, or how Buchanan got from that last known stop to Monroe Township.

Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh said during Monday’s press conference that investigators have some new information about the last place Buchanan’s family saw her. He declined to release it publicly, saying investigators need to preserve details that could help them judge future tips.

Welsh also acknowledged that investigators have heard rumors over the years, including that Penny Doe came from the South or was transported by local people. He said those leads had been followed up on, but none had answered the remaining questions in the case.

Now that Buchanan has been identified, investigators are asking whether anyone remembers seeing her before she was killed.

State police asked anyone with information about Buchanan’s death to come forward.

Tips can be submitted by calling Pennsylvania State Police at 814-226-1710 or PSP Tips at 1-800-472-8477, or by submitting a tip through P3 Tips. State police said callers to PSP Tips could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime or cold case, or the location of a wanted person, fugitive, or missing person.

RELATED ARTICLES:

The post The Search for Penny Doe’s Identity Is Over. The Search for Windy Buchanan’s Killer Is Not. appeared first on exploreJefferson.