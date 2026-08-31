JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Punxsutawney-based State Police recently released details on a DUI arrest, a domestic incident, and a burglary investigation in Jefferson County.

35-Year-Old Arrested for Suspected DUI in Clover Township

A 35-year-old Pittsburgh man was arrested for suspected DUI following a traffic stop in Clover Township over the weekend.

According to state police, the traffic stop occurred around 6:35 p.m. on August 29 on Route 28. Police said the driver of a 2013 Honda Civic displayed signs of impairment by a controlled substance and was placed under arrest for DUI.

Charges are pending the results of toxicology testing through Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office, according to the report.

Two Arrested Following Domestic Incident in Bell Township

Two Punxsutawney residents were arrested following a reported domestic incident in Bell Township.

According to state police, troopers responded at 12:11 p.m. on August 29 to a residence along Airport Road. Police said the investigation determined a 62-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man had subjected each other to physical contact.

Both were arrested for harassment, according to the report.

Seven Charged Following Burglary at Vacant Residence

Seven people, including six juveniles, were charged following a reported burglary at a vacant residence in Henderson Township.

According to state police, troopers were dispatched at 6:56 a.m. on August 23 to a location along 6th Street for a burglary reportedly in progress. Police said their investigation determined force was used to gain entry into the vacant residence.

A 19-year-old DuBois man and six juveniles, ranging in age from 15 to 17, were charged with burglary and other offenses. Police listed the juveniles as being from Rockton, Sigel, Reynoldsville, Stump Creek, and Punxsutawney.

The entry door sustained an estimated $500 in damage, and a bottle of perfume was also reported stolen, police said. A 44-year-old Brockway woman was the victim.

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