PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — Police charged a Punxsutawney woman after she allegedly filed a false police misconduct report claiming an officer tackled and kicked her during a prior arrest involving a child custody order.

According to court records, Punxsutawney Borough Police filed the following criminal charges against 19-year-old Olivia Rain Sands on August 26:

False Report — Falsely Incriminate Another, Misdemeanor 2

Statement Under Penalty, Misdemeanor 3

The charges stem from a personnel complaint Sands submitted at the police station on August 19 regarding an encounter on August 7, according to the criminal complaint.

The affidavit of probable cause states Sands submitted a written statement claiming an officer charged at her, threw her onto gravel and asphalt, and kicked her while she was on the ground. Sands claimed she told the officer she was five months pregnant and asked him not to tackle her, according to the affidavit. She also reported sustaining bruises along her back, spine, and right side, the complaint states.

Police reviewed body-worn camera footage from the incident, which directly contradicted her claims, according to the affidavit. The complaint states the video showed Sands going to the ground on her own while the officer placed a hand on her shoulder and issued verbal commands to another person.

Police say the video confirmed the officer did not throw Sands to the ground or kick her at any point.

Police noted in the affidavit that Sands received both written warnings on the complaint form and verbal warnings about the legal consequences of submitting false allegations before she signed the document.

A preliminary hearing for Sands is scheduled for September 8 at 9:45 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock, according to court records.

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