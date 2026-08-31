PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — Girl Scout Troop 46777 will host a food and stocking stuffer drive on Saturday, September 26, to assist local families during the upcoming holiday season.

The collection runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Woodland Avenue Methodist Church, located at 201 Woodland Avenue Extension in Punxsutawney.

Troop members are gathering non-perishable food items such as canned goods, pasta, rice, soup, peanut butter, cereals, and snacks.

Donors can also contribute items for stocking stuffers, including toiletries, socks, chapstick, small games, notepads, hair ties, gloves, and candy.

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