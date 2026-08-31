Gary L. Marshall, 72, of Rockton, passed at his home on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, with his family by his side.

Born in Illinois, on July 30, 1954, he was the son of the late Ellis and Delores (Chaney) Marshall.

On December 4, 1999, he married the love of his life, Kimberly “Kim” (Logan) Marshall.

Gary graduated from Bethany High School. He enjoyed spending time working with his hands, building or fixing anything and working around his home. He was a member of the Union Township Fire Company.

He is survived by his loving family, wife, Kim Marshall; children, Mike (Venessa) Marshall of Ill., Shannon (Tawnya) Marshall of Ill., Brent (Jen) Clapper of Ind., Stephanie (Michael) Cook of Ind.; his grandchildren, Andrew, Alyssa, Andy, Lauryn, Danen and Katelyn and one great-grandchild on the way, his sister, Joyce Baugher of Ill.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in passing by brother Joe and sister Pat.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Adamson Funeral Chapel & Crematorium are in charge of arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to Union Township Fire Dept. #40, PO Box 100, Rockton, PA 15856.

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