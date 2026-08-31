BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Sami Neil used to have a problem with bad golf holes.

She thought they mattered too much.

A missed putt became another missed putt. A bad swing followed her to the next tee. One ugly number on a scorecard had a way of multiplying because Neil, like a lot of good young golfers, hadn’t yet figured out that golf punishes the memory almost as efficiently as it punishes the mistake.

Then she made a quadruple bogey on a par 3.

This turned out to be useful.

Neil was playing at Oakbrook Golf Club in her first Tri-State PGA Junior Golf tournament of the summer and went out at 8-over par, the kind of front nine that once might have ruined her day. Instead, she played the back nine at even par and shot 80.

The revelation wasn’t especially complicated.

The quad hadn’t gone anywhere. It still counted four strokes more than par. What changed was Neil’s understanding of what had to happen next.

Nothing.

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“I’ve learned it’s not that serious to have a bad hole,” Neil said. “I used to really struggle after having a really bad hole. I realized that at my first tournament this year at Oakbrook Golf Club during the Tri-State Tour when I was eight over on the front after a quad on a par 3. I went even on the back and still shot an 80.

“That made me realize it’s not that serious.”

There are probably easier ways for a 15-year-old to acquire perspective.

Neil has rarely chosen the easy route.

The Brookville sophomore has spent much of her childhood bouncing between two sports that would seem to have almost nothing in common except that both can be practiced in places where people pay good money for the scenery.

One required Neil to launch herself down mountains, through moguls and occasionally into the air.

The other asks her to stand perfectly still over a little white ball.

She became exceptionally good at both.

Last year, in her first season of high school golf, Neil finished second at the District 9 Girls Golf Championships at Pinecrest Country Club. She shot an 89, one stroke behind Cranberry’s Darien Wenner.

This season has begun even better.

Neil shot a 41 at Stoughton Acres in Butler County to win the first KSAC Mega Match of the season. Then came a 38 last week at Foxburg Country Club to win another.

That second number requires some context.

Neil hates playing Foxburg — well, maybe hate is too strong.

She respects it in the way someone respects a dog that has bitten her several times.

“Foxburg Country Club,” Neil said when asked which area course gives her the most trouble. “To be honest, it’s probably harder than Pittsburgh Field Club, in my opinion. The greens are small and fast. My putting is atrocious there.”

Apparently less atrocious now.

That’s because Neil spent her summer deliberately seeking out golf courses capable of exposing her flaws.

She played the Tri-State PGA Junior circuit, where the courses got longer, the competition got better and mistakes became considerably more expensive.

She played Mystic Rock. Pittsburgh Field Club.

These weren’t high school matches where Neil could overpower a course with a driver she routinely sends 250 yards and can stretch to around 270 when she really gets into one.

These places fought back.

“It’s a lot harder out there,” Neil said. “They were very, very difficult, and just the competition was so good. There were days you could play your best and be amazing, and then there were other days on these courses where they would really hurt you.”

Harder golf courses tend to reveal problems a player can hide elsewhere.

Neil already knew what she did well. She could hit the ball a long way.

Really long.

“I probably average 250,” Neil said. “If I hit it as hard as I can, probably 270.”

She doesn’t have a particularly satisfying explanation for why.

“I’ve always been a very big driver,” she said. “I have always been able to hit it a lot farther than some other people my age. I don’t really know where it came from. I’ve just worked on it so much.”

Distance is seductive in golf because it is obvious. Everyone can see a drive fly 250 yards.

What was costing Neil strokes was happening much more quietly.

She could get to greens quickly. Then she’d need three putts to get the ball into the hole.

Or she’d reach a spot inside 90 yards and fail to hit a wedge close enough.

The summer became an audit of her golf game, and Neil didn’t particularly like what the audit found.

“My putting was a definite weakness,” she said. “I was three-putting. There were a bunch of tournaments where I three-putted a lot, and I realized that was just not helping my score. My wedges sometimes weren’t the most accurate from 90-in, and I worked on it a lot.”

Sami Neil worked tirelessly on her putting. Now what was once a weakness is one of her strengths./Submitted photo

So she did the least glamorous thing a golfer who can bomb drives 250 yards can do.

She practiced short putts. Then more putts. Then wedges. Then more wedges.

“That’s where your score comes down,” Neil said. “I could get to the green. I’m a very long hitter. I could get to the green quickly, but my putting or my chipping wasn’t great and it cost me strokes. The way I got there was hours of putting practice and hours of wedges. It was a long time, but I got it figured out, and now those are the best part of my game.”

There is an obvious danger in declaring any part of a golf game fixed, particularly putting.

Neil knows this.

“Oh, I know that,” she said. “Trust me. I really know that.”

She laughed.

Golf has apparently taught her enough to distrust golf.

“Sometimes whenever you get good at something, you ignore it, and then you get bad at it again and you realize you have to work harder,” Neil said. “I’m not going to ignore it.”

That Neil enjoys putting for hours probably helps.

Golf isn’t merely competition for her. It is where she goes when she’d rather not be anywhere else.

“I like going out and practicing,” Neil said. “It’s kind of the way I get away from a bunch of stuff. I go to the golf course and I get to play by myself sometimes. I love putting for hours. I could putt for hours.”

She’s been comfortable on a golf course almost as long as she can remember.

Neil figures she has been around the game for about 12 years, which sounds ridiculous until you learn how she started.

Her father was a golfer.

Sami was 3.

“My dad is a huge golfer, and he’s golfed for a very long time,” she said. “When I was three, he would take me onto the golf course.”

He didn’t begin by teaching her swing planes or grip pressure.

He simply brought her along.

Neil played in the sand. Not bunker shots. Just sand.

“I remember when I was younger, my dad would just roll me out on the golf course and he’d let me play in the sand,” Neil said. “He let me do whatever. He was like, as long as she’s out there, I don’t care what she does. I was just happy that I was out there.”

Eventually she stopped treating the bunkers as a sandbox and picked up clubs.

By 7 or 8, Neil was playing tournaments on the U.S. Kids Golf tour.

Her first year, she won the tour championship.

Golf also gave Neil a social world that grew with her. Some of the people she met playing tournaments when she was 7 remain her friends today.

At roughly the same age Neil began playing competitive golf, she began skiing competitively.

And skiing became serious. Very serious.

Neil eventually reached the highest level in youth freestyle moguls and traveled throughout the Northeast, competing in Maine, Vermont and elsewhere.

In 2025, during her first year at that level, she qualified for the United States Junior Nationals at Utah Olympic Park in Park City.

She finished fourth in moguls.

Sami Neil was also a standout skier, competing at the highest level. When she was 14 she traveled to California for a national event. Injuries, travel and her love for golf has led her to hang up the skis in favor of clubs./Submitted photo

That earned her a wild card into the Toyota U.S. Mogul Freestyle National Championships at Palisades Tahoe in California.

The turnaround was absurd.

“I went to Utah for junior nationals and got fourth,” Neil said. “I received a wild card and I went to California to compete literally the next week. We packed up and drove Sunday and I was skiing Monday.”

There were Olympians there.

Neil was 14 — the youngest of all the skiers there.

When it was over, she was ranked 44th nationally.

For most athletes, reaching that level would make the next decision easy.

Keep going.

Neil decided to stop.

The problem with being talented enough to pursue two sports at a high level is that eventually the sports begin competing with each other.

Golf wanted Neil’s summers. Skiing wanted her winters and early springs.

Both wanted her weekends.

School wanted Monday mornings.

Skiing was winning some of those arguments in increasingly unpleasant ways.

“Traveling was just insane, and it was hard,” Neil said. “I would get home at 1 a.m. on Monday morning and then I’d be up for school the next day.”

Then there were the injuries.

While training in Canada three years ago, Neil hit a jump and cracked a rib and dislocated her hip.

The hip never completely stopped bothering her.

This year, she suffered a bad concussion.

Then in May, while running a 5K with a friend, the hip popped badly out of place again.

“I slammed my foot down and it popped out of place and it was hurting for so long,” Neil said. “I couldn’t fully turn on my golf swing. That definitely hurt me a little bit.”

Doctors told her that if she wanted to avoid surgery, she needed to strengthen the hip.

Running is out for now, which also means no cross country this fall.

Skiing is out for good.

“I’m definitely going to miss it,” Neil said.

What remains is golf.

Maybe that isn’t such a bad trade.

Neil is only a sophomore, but she already knows where she wants the game to take her.

Division I. Preferably somewhere south.

“I’d like to go D-I for golf, somewhere down south,” she said. “I’ve looked at some of the state schools in the Carolinas. That’s kind of the goal of where I’d like to go.”

There is a long way between a sophomore season at Brookville and a Division I golf scholarship, and Neil understands that better now than she might have a year ago.

The summer taught her that.

Hard courses exposed her weaknesses. Better players showed her the standard. A quadruple bogey taught her that disaster only becomes permanent if she carries it with her.

And perhaps the strangest lesson came from giving up the sport in which she had become one of the best young competitors in the country.

Neil spent years learning to attack moguls, jumps and mountains.

Golf requires a different kind of nerve.

Sometimes the hardest thing isn’t going faster.

It’s standing over the next shot without worrying about what happened to the last one.

“It really kind of showed me if you have a bad hole, you just move on,” Neil said. “It’s helped a lot.”

Brookville Area High School sports coverage on Explore and ExploreSportspa.com is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

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