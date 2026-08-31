BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police say an 18-year-old driver escaped injury after becoming tired and driving off Mahaffey Grampian Highway in Bell Township.

According to a report from PSP Punxsutawney, the single-vehicle crash occurred at 5:57 p.m. on August 15, on Mahaffey Grampian Highway (Route 219) in Bell Township, Clearfield County.

State police said 18-year-old Jarrod C. Sward Jr., of La Jose, was operating a 2026 Kia southbound on Route 219 when he became tired behind the wheel. Sward reportedly told police that when he came to, he was on the passenger side door, and his vehicle had driven off the roadway.

Sward was not injured in the collision, but troopers said he was transported to DuBois Hospital by Clearfield EMS for evaluation. Police noted his seat belt was used improperly.

The Kia sustained damage from the crash and was towed from the scene, according to the report.

State police cited Sward with a traffic violation for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic, the report stated.

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