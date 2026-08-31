CLARION, Pa. — Clarion (4-0, 0-0 PSAC) wrapped up a 4-0 weekend at home on Saturday with a decisive 3-0 match victory over West Virginia Wesleyan (1-2, 0-0 MEC). The Golden Eagles recorded a team attack percentage of .314 to blow past the Bobcats, and established a massive advantage at the net.

In sharp contrast to the Golden Eagles’ 3-2 win over Daemen the night previous, Clarion was especially tough at the service line, cleaning up their issues with service errors experienced against the Wildcats and keeping West Virginia Wesleyan out of system for much of the match. That manifested itself with another double-digit team block performance, with the Golden Eagles totaling 11.0 team blocks in just three sets. Finley Kearney led the team with six blocks while Emily Klopp and Cara Vandeborne added four apiece.

Taylor Haupt led the offensive charge with 14 kills and contributed 10 digs, notching her third double-double in four matches. Raegan Stader added 13 kills on 23 attempts, finishing with a .478 attack percentage.

Clarion began the first set on equal footing with the Bobcats, quickly overcoming an early deficit to tie the score at 1-1 with a block by Kearney and Klopp. Haupt then led a strong offensive push, contributing multiple kills that allowed the Golden Eagles to pull ahead. As the set progressed, the Golden Eagles maintained momentum with a series of successful plays, including a service ace and multiple blocks, extending their lead to 18-10. Stader and Kearney continued to capitalize on the Bobcats’ errors, widening the margin further until taking the frame 25-14.

The second set saw the Golden Eagles overcome an early setback, as the Bobcats capitalized on initial errors to take a 6-1 lead. The Golden Eagles responded with a critical run, highlighted by Stader’s kill and Kalina Powell’s service ace, narrowing the gap and eventually tying the score at 7-7.

Building on this momentum, the Golden Eagles surged ahead with a block by Vandeborne and Klopp. Haupt continued to fire away on the attack to extend the Golden Eagles’ lead, and the Golden Eagles took a 25-18 decision in the second set to establish a dominant lead in the match.

Momentum shifted in the Golden Eagles’ favor in the third set as Vandeborne delivered a service ace to edge ahead 8-7. A resilient defense, including blocks by Kearney and Stader, helped the Golden Eagles build a 4-point lead at 18-14. Stader’s offensive efforts, including multiple kills, extended the Golden Eagles’ advantage.

The Golden Eagles closed the set with a decisive run, capitalized by back-to-back service aces from Powell, securing a 25-19 victory and concluding the match with a robust finish.

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