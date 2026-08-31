SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) — State police are investigating a single-vehicle crash after a Brockport man went off Bundy Settlement Road and struck a ditch last week in Snyder Township.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police crash report from the DuBois barracks, the accident occurred at 9:59 p.m. on August 26, on Bundy Settlement Road, south of Rattlesnake Road in Snyder Township, Jefferson County.

State police said 38-year-old Jared M. Steiner, of Brockport, was operating a 2013 Hyundai Elantra on Bundy Settlement Road when, for unknown reasons, the sedan traveled off the roadway and impacted a ditch, leaving the vehicle inoperable.

Police reported that Steiner never called 911 to report the crash and fled the scene before troopers arrived.

His injury status and safety belt usage were listed as unknown in the report.

The disabled Hyundai Elantra was towed from the scene by Mottman’s Towing.

State police cited Steiner for failing to give immediate notice of an accident to police, according to the report.

The post Brockport Man Accused of Leaving Scene After Snyder Township Crash appeared first on exploreJefferson.