PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) — Travelers heading out for Labor Day weekend could face heavier traffic and higher prices for domestic flights as Americans take advantage of the final long holiday weekend of summer, according to AAA East Central.

AAA analyzed booking data for the five-day period from Thursday, September 3, through Monday, September 7, and compared it with the same holiday period in 2025.

Domestic travelers are paying an average of about $750 for round-trip airfare, 2% more than last year. Flights to the most popular domestic destinations are averaging nearly $800 per ticket, an increase of 20%.

International airfare is moving in the opposite direction. AAA said international flights are averaging about $1,240, down 4% from last year’s Labor Day weekend.

AAA East Central booking data lists Anchorage, Orlando, Hawaii, Las Vegas, the Los Angeles area, Chicago and Atlanta among popular domestic destinations. Nassau, Vancouver, London, Dublin, Paris, Calgary, Barcelona, Athens, Amsterdam and Halifax are among the leading international destinations.

“For those Americans who love to travel, Labor Day weekend is a chance to book one more memorable experience before the summer officially ends,” AAA East Central Director of Public Affairs Jim Garrity said.

Travel by car is also expected to increase traffic on already busy roads.

Transportation data provider INRIX said Labor Day travel tends to be concentrated into a relatively short period, with many people leaving after work Thursday or during the day Friday.

The heaviest traffic Thursday is expected between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., with travelers advised to leave before 1 p.m. when possible.

Friday’s worst travel period is expected from noon to 8 p.m., while Saturday’s heaviest traffic is projected between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Minimal traffic impacts are expected Sunday. On Labor Day, Monday, September 7, INRIX recommends traveling before noon and avoiding the 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. period when possible.

AAA said road travelers will also encounter higher gasoline prices than they did during Labor Day weekend last year. The national average stood at $3.19 per gallon on Labor Day 2025.

Drivers are encouraged to check their tires, batteries and vehicle fluids before leaving and carry an emergency kit with water, snacks, first-aid supplies, flashlights and jumper cables.

AAA responded to more than 400,000 roadside assistance calls during Labor Day weekend last year, including calls involving flat tires, dead batteries and towing.

Car rental demand is also expected to be high. Friday, September 4, is projected to be the busiest rental vehicle pickup day of the holiday weekend, according to Hertz data cited by AAA.

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