PHILIPSBURG, Pa. — Ask anyone at the Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership (MVEDP) what success looks like, and they won’t point to a strategic binder gathering dust on a shelf. They’ll point to a packed Annual Dinner. A waitlist for Business After Hours. A member directory finally coming back into print after years off the shelf. And a roof project big enough to get legislators’ attention.

By nearly every measure, this has been MVEDP’s biggest year yet — and the organization is already building

toward what’s next.

A Room Full of Momentum

MVEDP’s Annual Dinner shattered records this year, posting the highest sponsorship dollars and the highest

attendance in the event’s history. It’s the kind of number that tells you a community is paying attention — and

showing up for its own.

That energy didn’t stop at one night. Throughout the year, MVEDP hosted 3 Lunch & Learns, 1 Municipality

Roundtable, and 5 Business Afterhours — nine separate gatherings that pulled together businesses, community organizations, schools, and government partners for networking and professional development. In a region where collaboration is the whole strategy, that’s nine new bridges built.

46 New Chamber Members and Counting

Membership told the same story. MVEDP welcomed 46 new chamber members this year, a number the organization is calling “a significant milestone” — and for good reason. The new roster reads like a cross section of the Valley’s economy: Landmark Events & Stays, Clearfield County CTC, Keystone Elk County Alliance, PNC Bank, Juniata Valley Bank, Sherwin Williams, Mount Nittany, and roughly two dozen more businesses and organizations that decided the Chamber was worth joining.

Existing members are getting more for their investment, too. Ongoing partnerships with World Kinect (energy savings) and My Benefit Advisor (employee health benefits) continue to deliver real savings, and MVEDP is rolling out sponsorship and advertising opportunities it has never offered before. The organization is also relaunching sales for a printed member directory — something it hasn’t put back in print for years — with a better look and, for the first time, distribution across the entire Moshannon Valley rather than members only.

Real Money, Real Growth: The Revolving Loan Fund

Behind the scenes, MVEDP’s Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) program kept doing what it does best: getting capital into the hands of local businesses ready to grow. The fund offers loans of $25,000 to $100,000 at rates as low as 4%, covering up to 50% of project costs for local business expansion. This year, MVEDP facilitated two RLF applications, turning that financing into real projects on the ground.

Rebuilding the Enterprise Center, One Upgrade at a Time

If you’ve driven past the Moshannon Valley Enterprise Center (MVEC) recently, you’ve seen the difference.

This year brought a wave of aesthetic and facility upgrades, including:

● Complete removal of overgrown bushes, hedges, and trees from the property

● The driveway and parking lot sealed in its entirety for the first time ever

● An updated sprinkler system and sprinkler security system

● A new hallway added to the 3,000-square-foot space, finally providing bathroom access

● Seven large windows replaced

● The MVRBC driveway and parking lot sealed for only the second time since 1997

● Roof repairs completed through LSA grant funding

● Concrete steps and a landing near a loading dock repaired and replaced

● Electric transformers downsized for tenants that don’t need industrial-level power

● New vinyl posts installed for parking signage, plus an updated MVEDP office

And MVEDP isn’t done. More enhancements are planned before year’s end, and the organization is already meeting with legislators about securing appropriations for its next big undertaking: a $5 million roof project.

The First Step Toward a Long-Term Strategic Plan

MVEDP reached a major milestone this year with the completion and publication of the Moshannon Valley Economic Profile — described internally as “the first step” toward a long-term strategic plan for the region.

That planning work is about to get personal. In early November, Maree Forbes Gaughan and Deb Brown of

Community Economic Partners will be on the ground in the Moshannon Valley, meeting face-to-face with

organizations, businesses, and residents across the Moshannon Valley region spanning Clearfield and Centre

Counties. The visit will include in-person roundtables and community gatherings, including the beginning of a

dedicated Philipsburg Roundtable.

Building the Workforce Pipeline

Workforce development remains an ongoing top priority for MVEDP — connecting employers, educators, and job seekers to build real employment pathways. The team is actively meeting with school transition teachers, area manufacturers, and CIU, while working to recruit a post-secondary educator to the region — laying groundwork today for the workforce the Valley will need tomorrow.

Space Is Open — Is Your Business Next?

Growth needs somewhere to happen. MVEDP currently has 2 commercial spaces listed for lease at the Enterprise Center on LoopNet — move-in ready opportunities for the region’s next business, right in the heart

of the Moshannon Valley.

Coming Up — See You There!

MVEDP isn’t slowing down. Mark your calendar for these upcoming opportunities to connect:

● Business After Hours – September 17 from 5-7 pm at the Big Rock Swing & Ping

● Regional Roundtables — Early November. Watch for an email or call from the MVEDP team to get scheduled into one of the community roundtables or meetings.

The Mission Behind the Momentum

Every number in this update ties back to one mission. MVEDP exists to strengthen the region by:

● Supporting business retention and expansion

● Attracting new investment and job creation opportunities

● Developing strategic partnerships

● Promoting available sites and resources

● Advancing community and workforce development initiatives

From a record-breaking dinner to a $5 million roof ambition, from 46 new chamber members to two RLF loans

put to work, MVEDP’s 2026 has been proof that the Moshannon Valley is building something real — together.