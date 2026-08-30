PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A 24-year-old inmate at the Jefferson County Jail faces multiple felony assault charges after allegedly attacking two correctional officers following a phone call.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, Brandon Michael Pearce, of Reynoldsville, faces the following charges:

Assault by Prisoner, Felony 2 (two counts)

Aggravated Assault, Felony 2 (two counts)

Resisting Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

The affidavit of probable cause states that the incident occurred on July 6 at approximately 6:29 p.m. inside the Jefferson County Jail in Pine Creek Township. Pearce was out of his cell to make a telephone call in the hallway, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, after completing the call, Pearce approached a female correctional officer from behind as she opened his cell door. The complaint states Pearce placed his arm around the officer’s neck in a chokehold and forcibly dragged her backward.

A second officer responded to the hallway to assist after hearing a call for help, the affidavit says. The complaint indicates that when the second officer attempted to restrain Pearce’s arm, Pearce struck the officer in the face with a closed fist.

Police said Pearce continued to fight officers until responding guards deployed pepper spray approximately two minutes later. Officers then placed Pearce in restraints and returned him to a cell, according to the complaint.

State police noted in the affidavit that jail security camera footage corroborated the officers’ accounts. Neither officer displayed visible injuries, though one officer reported pain near the bridge of his nose, the affidavit says.

According to court dockets, a preliminary hearing for Pearce is scheduled for October 15 before Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak.

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