Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll announced that a second daily Pennsylvanian train between New York City and Pittsburgh – via Harrisburg – will begin operating in mid-November, following close collaboration with Amtrak and Norfolk Southern. The Shapiro Administration has invested more than $80 million into the rail expansion, with construction already underway or completed.

Service expansion will give more Pennsylvanians access to modern, safe, reliable passenger rail service that gets them where they need to go – connecting Pennsylvania communities and bringing jobs, economic development, and infrastructure investment along with it.

“Railroads transformed our Commonwealth into a powerhouse of the Industrial Age and my Administration is focused on continuing that legacy while responding to our communities’ needs and helping them grow,” said Governor Shapiro. “The people of western Pennsylvania have waited a long time for more passenger rail service and my Administration has chased every opportunity to get this done. I’m proud to announce that the Pennsylvanian will soon expand to twice daily trips between New York City and Pittsburgh.”

“This momentous milestone was made possible by the department successfully securing federal infrastructure funding and this Administration’s nonstop coordination with Amtrak and Norfolk Southern,” said PennDOT Secretary Carroll. “Combined with the relentless advocacy of elected officials and community members along this corridor, this tireless work is making this long-awaited service expansion a reality.”

Amtrak anticipates beginning ticket sales for the additional Pennsylvanian train in October, ahead of the start of service.

“The second daily Pennsylvanian train will give customers more travel options and convenience between Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Philadelphia, New York, and communities along the route,” said Amtrak Board Member Robert Gleason. “This expansion highlights the strong partnership between Amtrak, PennDOT, and Norfolk Southern and our shared commitment to improving mobility and connectivity across Pennsylvania. We look forward to continuing our work with President Trump to strengthen America’s passenger rail network.”

The Pennsylvanian travels Norfolk Southern’s Pittsburgh Line, which is part of the Premier Corridor, a main artery for double-stack intermodal traffic moving between Chicago and metropolitan New York. In 2023, to support increasing the passenger rail frequency on the rail line, the Shapiro Administration received $143 million in federal passenger rail funding to help complete necessary infrastructure and safety improvements. The federal investments and additional Commonwealth transit funding will fund the design and construction of remaining improvements that Norfolk Southern will complete.

“The expansion of Pennsylvanian service demonstrates what is possible when public and private partners work together toward a shared vision for rail transportation,” said Norfolk Southern Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Mike McClellan. “Norfolk Southern is proud to support efforts that expand transportation options for Pennsylvanians while maintaining the safe and efficient movement of freight across the Commonwealth. We remain committed to our partnership with PennDOT and Amtrak as we support efforts that benefit communities, passengers, shippers and rail customers alike.”

The Pennsylvanian is a key passenger rail route connecting the citizens of the Keystone State from east to west, and, in conjunction with the Floridian, with Cleveland, Chicago and beyond. Additionally, the Pittsburgh Line is one of the busiest and fastest links on Norfolk Southern’s network, connecting with major terminals in Toledo, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and the Lehigh Valley. In a typical year, more than half of Norfolk Southern’s time-sensitive parcel and less-than-truckload shipments use the route at some point. The company’s trains deliver or pick up freight at 140-plus locations along the corridor, serving more than 800 customers.

PennDOT has remained among the nation’s leaders in driving out federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investments in other projects as well, including the transformative Scranton to New York Penn Station Passenger Rail Corridor.

Pennsylvania has 65 operating railroads – the most of any state in the country – and ranks third in total track mileage with more than 5,500 miles. The 2025 Pennsylvania State Rail Plan reported that in 2022, 169 million tons of freight moved over the state’s rail transportation system.

More information on the Shapiro Administration’s work to improve intercity passenger rail in Pennsylvania is available on PennDOT’s website.