CLEARFIELD, PA — The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre (CAST) is inviting community members to support local arts and become members as the organization begins its 2026–2027 membership year.

For more than four decades, CAST has provided opportunities for people of all ages to perform, create, learn, volunteer, and experience the arts in Downtown Clearfield. Membership support helps CAST continue offering live theatre, music, classes, educational opportunities, and other arts programming for the community.

“Everyone has a part to play at CAST,” said Executive Director Mason Strouse. “Membership is one of the simplest ways people can support the work we do and help ensure that the arts continue to have a home in Clearfield.”

CAST members receive recognition in the organization’s season program, news and updates, voting rights in the annual Board of Directors election, and eligibility to serve on the CAST Board of Directors. Community members can become CAST members or download a membership form at www.ClearfieldArts.org/membership.

CAST will hold its Annual Membership Meeting on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the CAST Auditorium, 112 E. Locust Street, Downtown Clearfield. The meeting will also be livestreamed on CAST’s Facebook page.

During the meeting, CAST will share organizational updates, introduce candidates for the Board of Directors, and announce its 2027 theatre season.

Individuals interested in serving on the CAST Board of Directors should email ClearfieldArts@gmail.com by September 1 with a statement of interest of 100 words or less. Statements will be included with the Board of Directors ballot.

Online voting begins September 3. Ballots will be emailed to current CAST members who provide an email address, and in-person voting will also be available during the Annual Membership Meeting. Only current CAST members are eligible to vote.

Whether through attending performances, volunteering, participating in programs, donating, or becoming a member, CAST encourages the community to be part of the organization’s continued growth.

Everyone has a part to play — and CAST invites the community to be part of what comes next.