Name: Francis J. “Frank” Caruso

Born: March 1, 1939

Died: 2025

Hometown: DuBois, Pa.

Branch: United States Coast Guard.

Frank left college early to pursue his true passion, serving his country as a member of the United States Coast Guard.

He served his country for over 20 years and attained the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer.

His military specialty was in gunnery instruction throughout his career.

Full military honors were accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard from the Holy Spirit Parish Church

He was laid to rest in the St. Catherine’s Cemetery.

Click here to view a full obituary.

All American Custom Apparel and Engraving HQ is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts, and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything.”

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll-free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here https://www.facebook.com/AllAmericanHQ.

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