CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will host a virtual program on Pennsylvania state park birding locations at 6:00 p.m. on September 9 at the Clarion Free Library.

Chris Kemmerer will present the program via Zoom in the library meeting room. Kemmerer serves as the Education and Interpretation Section Chief for Pennsylvania State Parks. He has worked for the state park system for over 20 years.

The program will cover birding locations within the state system. Kemmerer will detail local parks near Clarion, day-trip destinations, and locations suited for overnight stays. He will describe the habitats in each park and the bird species found there.

Pennsylvania manages 125 state parks across 64 counties. The system contains old growth forests, tidal waterways, and access to the Great Lakes. Kemmerer oversees educational programs for the park system, providing direction and training to field staff who teach 300,000 people annually.

The Clarion Free Library is located at 644 Main Street. Further details are available on the Seneca Rocks Audubon Society website.

The post Seneca Rocks Audubon Society to Host State Parks Birding Presentation appeared first on exploreJefferson.