CURWENSVILLE — Northern Bedford put up a pair of touchdowns 13 seconds apart early in the second quarter of Friday’s season opener at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium, breaking a scoreless tie, and the Panthers surged to a 21-0 halftime lead on the way to a 41-14 victory over host Curwensville.

Panther quarterback Trace Baker broke the ice with a 2-yard run to cap Northern’s 8-play, 75-yard drive at 10:16 of the second quarter and, after Curwensville muffed the ensuing kickoff, Zach Bowers ripped off a 30-yard score on the next offensive snap to give the visitors a sudden 14-0 advantage.

Brett Cottle added a 53-yard run with 1:57 left in the half, spinning out of a tackle as two Tide defenders collided before racing down the sidelines in front of the Panther bench.

In all, six different players scored for Northern Bedford, which racked up 426 yards of total offense — 286 of those coming on the ground.

The game started with the momentum squarely on the Tide’s shoulders as Curwensville’s defense forced a three-and-out on the Panthers opening series and set up shop at their own 20 after a 33-yard Northern Bedford punt.

The Golden Tide moved from the 20 to the Panther 30 on the strength of seven consecutive runs, mostly by Reed Hawkins, who carried four times for 41 yards in that span.

But Northern Bedford came up with a big defensive play on second-and-5 from the 30, dropping Hawkins for a 6-yard loss and the Tide were unable to convert a fourth down play, giving the ball back to the visitors at the 37.

The Panthers got their offense rolling on the ensuing series, moving to the Tide 31 before the Curwensville defense stopped Erik Swanseen inches short on fourth down inside the 30.

But the Tide could not move the chains and punted back to the Panthers, who took over at their 41 and needed just four plays to travel 59 yards to paydirt.

That’s when disaster struck for the Tide, who mishandled the kickoff and Brady Black pounced on the loose football at the Curwensville 30.

Bowers made it 14-0 on the next play, breaking loose from a Tide defender behind the line of scrimmage before racing to the end zone.

Curwensville’s offense was stagnant over the next two possessions, going three-and-out on both and the Panthers took advantage of solid field position after the second punt, starting their sixth series of the game at their 43.

Two plays later, Cottle shook free for his 53-yard scamper to give Northern a 21-0 halftime lead.

“We played tough tonight. We just made too many mistakes,” Curwensville head coach Brad Sopic said. “We had so many opportunities and just didn’t finish, and it really cost us.”

The Tide received the second half kickoff and moved from the 33 to Northern Bedford’s 17 before a botched quarterback-center exchange resulted in a turnover as Kolson Feathers found the loose football.

But the Tide found new life just one play later when the Panthers lost the handle on the football and Jaxx Peoples recovered at the 19.

After QB Colby Proud connected with Peoples for a 9-yard gain on first down, Hawkins carried three straight times — his last covering six yards and putting the Tide on the board.

Hawkins led the Tide with 107 yards on 20 carries, while scoring both touchdowns.

Timmy Gustafson ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 21-8 with 3:19 left in the third.

“We challenged the guys at halftime and they really responded, but we just didn’t sustain it,” Sopic said. “Reed Hawkins played a great game tonight as did Caleb and Timmy. You couldn’t ask for a better leader.”

But Northern Bedford answered swiftly, ripping the momentum away from the Tide with a 6-play, 67-yard drive that culminated with a Black 1-yard run with 1:13 to go in the third.

Panther QB Baker had a 24-yard connection with Cottle early in the drive and added a 20-yard scamper on the next play.

After a Tide three-and-out followed by a 17-yard punt, Northern Bedford started its next possession at Curwensville’s 38.

The Panthers needed just three plays to find the end zone as Kollin Brennan scored from six yards out on the first play of the fourth quarter and Weston Hart added the fifth of his five PATs to make it 35-8.

Curwensville did respond with a quick scoring drive, going 65-yards in six plays as Hawkins’ 10-yard burst made it 35-14 with 8:12 to play.

Gustafson, who carried nine times for 46 yards in the game, ripped off a 22-yarder on the third play of the drive and Proud connected with Peoples for nine yards and Tuck Tkacik for 16 on back-to-back plays to set up the Hawkins score.

Northern Bedford’s next series wiped out nearly the rest of the fourth quarter clock and backup QB Shawn Schleinkofer capped off a 75-yard drive with a 13-yard run to finalize the scoring.

“We’ll get back to work and keep trying to fix our mistakes and be better next week,” Sopic said.

Swanseen carried 13 times for 100 yards to lead the Panther ground attack.

Baker was 6-of-10 for 93 yards to lead the passing game.

Proud was 4-of-10 for 45 yards for the Golden Tide.

Curwensville travels to North Star, 48-14 winners over West Branch in their opener Friday, in Week 2, while the Panthers host Juniata Valley.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Northern Bedford 0 21 7 13 — 41

Curwensville 0 0 8 6 — 14

Second Quarter

NB–Trace Baker 2 run, (Weston Hart kick), 10:16.

NB–Zach Bowers 30 run, (Hart kick), 10:03.

NB–Brett Cottle 53 run, (Hart kick), 1:57.

Third Quarter

C–Reed Hawkins 6 run, (Timmy Gustafson run), 3:19.

NB–Ian Weimer 1 run, (Hart kick), 1:13.

Fourth Quarter

NB–Brady Black 6 run, (Hart kick), 11:54.

C–Hawkins 10 run, (kick blocked), 8:12.

NB–Shawn Scheinkofer 13 run, (kick failed), 1:23.

TEAM STATISTICS NB C

First downs 17 12

Total yards 426 219

Rushes-yards 32-286 38-174

Yards passing 140 45

Passing (comp.-att.-int.) 8-12-0 4-10-1

Punts-avg. 1-33 4-24.3

Fumbles-lost 2-1 4-2

Penalties-yards 4-40 6-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Northern Bedford-Erik Swanseen 13-100, Trace Baker 9-68, Zach Bowers 2-38, Brett Cottle 1-53, Ian Weimer 1-1, Brady Black 1-6, Jordan Free 2-6, Kollin Brennan 1-1. Shawn Schleinkofer 2-13..

Curwensville, Reed Hawkins 20-107, Timmy Gustafson 9-46, Colby Proud 4-13, Mason Lash 2-4, Jake Thomas 2-4, Liam Wisor 1-0.

PASSING

Northern Bedford, Trace Baker 6-of-10, 93 yds.; Jordan Free 1-of-1, 34 yds.

Curwensville, Colby Proud 4-of-10, 45 yds., 1 Int.

RECEIVING

Northern Bedford, Nevin Lloyd 2-66, Zach Bowers 2-31, Erik Swanseen 2-6, Brett Cottle 1-24, Kolson Feathers 1-13.

Curwensville, Tuck Tkacik 2-26, Jaxx Peoples 2-18.