PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Jefferson County native Staff Sgt. Paul Alvin Schuckers gave his life in August 1944 during a nine-day battle to liberate Vexin, France, from German forces.

Schuckers was born on May 9, 1915, in Pine Creek Township. He grew up on his family farm and graduated from Brookville High School in 1934, where he played varsity football and sang in the Boys’ Chorus. He worked in local natural gas fields for Manufacturers Gas Company before marrying Arlene Vivian Shafer in 1941 and living in Brookville.

Schuckers registered for the military draft in October 1940 and enlisted in the U.S. Army in May 1942. He served as a Staff Sergeant in Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 315th Infantry Regiment, 79th Infantry Division.

His division deployed to England in April 1944 and landed on Utah Beach in Normandy in mid-June. The unit fought across northern France, taking part in operations near Cherbourg, Lessay, and Le Mans before crossing the Seine River on August 19.

German armored units launched a surprise attack on August 20, 1944, to retake the village of Fontenay-Saint-Pere. Schuckers died from enemy artillery fire on August 22, 1944. The fighting in Vexin resulted in 50 American fatalities, including 17 soldiers from Pennsylvania.

Schuckers was repatriated to the United States and buried at the Emerickville Lutheran Cemetery in Jefferson County. His name is also memorialized on the Liberation of Vexin Monument in Fontenay-Saint-Pere, France.

Historical details on Schuckers were compiled by Stories Behind the Stars, a non-profit initiative dedicated to writing profiles for all 421,000 Americans killed in World War II. Memorials created by the group are accessible online and via a smartphone application.

The post Jefferson County Native Staff Sgt. Paul Schuckers Remembered for WWII Sacrifice in France appeared first on exploreJefferson.