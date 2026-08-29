BELLWOOD — Opening night for high school football is a special time as the entire community comes together with one goal in mind, to support the student-athletes that represent their school. For those in Clearfield, putting on red and black when fall approaches just feels right to all involved. Week one of the 2026 season for the Bison began with a ride south on Rt. 322 and then onto the interstate, as they kicked off the year of Laurel Highlands action against the Blue Devils of Bellwood-Antis.

Opening night for the visitors could be defined in one fashion…overpowered. Clearfield held the ball for barely 25 percent of the night, was stagnant in the ground game, and defensively had no answer. After taking advantage of miscues to gain the lead, it was the Blue Devils on the better end of a 26-14 final.

“They (Bellwood) make plays, and are a good team. I don’t think we fizzled out; we have young players at new positions that didn’t get to start last year, so this is their first taste of varsity action,” Bison head coach Myles Caragein said afterwards. “That’s a big change from coming up either on junior high to come and play. They kept fighting, which I’m so proud of. We just have to gain the experience.”

That experience was crucial as the Blue Devils took advantage of some miscues on defense on their second possession, methodically working down the field after a Bison punt put them in the shadow of their own end zone. Some big passing plays from quarterback Brendan McNelis moved the chains on multiple occasions, culminating with star running back Alex McCartney punching his way into the end zone to open the scoring. Even with a missed extra point, the 6-0 lead had Clearfield on its toes.

Clearfield’s Ryan Ludwig gets airborne with two Bellwood defenders trying for the tackle during the second quarter. (Photo by Dustin Parks)

The Bison offense struggled in their first three possessions, gaining just one first down. It wasn’t until late in the first half when things went their way, although more because it didn’t go the way of Bellwood-Antis. On a 2nd-and-12, a quick pass from Bo Aveni to Spencer Rosinsky went for only two yards, but a late hit after the play made it an automatic first down. Two play later, a run by Aveni himself of four yards quickly became a 19-yard gain, courtesy of a targeting call.

As if that wasn’t enough, the next play what was a sack on Aveni then became a horse-collar tackle and another bonus first down. It wasn’t until Aveni found Elijah Glunt two plays later that Clearfield could say they did not need bonus yards, as Glunt pulled down the reception for a 13-yard score. A true extra point gave Clearfield a 7-6 lead heading into halftime, despite only having 35 yards of offense through the entire first half.

“Mistakes happen. We have to learn that we can’t make those. We scored, obviously, but it was those mistakes that put us in that position to score,” Caragein said. “We have to put our kids in positions to understand they can’t do that.”

The second half began much like the first for Clearfield, as they were forced to punt on a three-and-out. But, the Blue Devils got momentum squarely in their favor on the ensuing punt. Taking the ball at his own 48, Jackson Dorminy found a hole to his right, and turned on the speed for 52 yards straight to the end zone to put Bellwood-Antis back on top. The missed two-point try left the window open just enough for Clearfield to try and battle back.

However, that momentum was stuffed as another punt on the next possession gave the home squad a chance to drain some clock.

They did that with a healthy dose of McCartney, who finished the night with 155 yards on 23 carries, an average just over 6.5 yards per carry, and two scores. The second capped off an 11-play drive that put the Blue Devils up by two scores.

Still, Clearfield wasn’t quitting, as Aveni finally found his groove as the lefty began hitting his receivers. After only completing three passes in the first half, he would finish 14-for-26, hitting Glunt for a second score that would cut the lead down to five points with just over 10 minutes remaining in the game.

Elijah Glunt (0) jukes Bellwood’s Bradyn Partner in search of more yardage. Glunt accounted for both Bison receiving touchdowns. (Photo by Dustin Parks)

The Bison defense still had some fight in them, as Caragein said afterwards when he said, “These kids never quit. When we got down by two scores, no one hung their heads. We got back to work and kept fighting.”

Bellwood-Antis got the final score of the night when McNelis connected with Jeffrey Waite with just over five minutes remaining to put the score back to a 12-point gap. Two plays later when Clearfield had the ball, it seemed the home team put the game on ice for good when Curtis Shedlock pulled down an interception. Unfortunately, the drive that would have ended the game stopped when Clearfield got the ball back on an interception from lineman Brayden Wills.

Aveni began going to work, hitting passes after starting at his own 36 and working into the red zone. Time began running out as the Bison looked at 4th and 4 at the 11, knowing either a first down to stop the clock and reset the chains or a score would put them back in the hunt to have an onside kick opportunity.

On the snap, Aveni looked right, then left, and eventually the pocket imploded as he would be sacked for the turnover on downs, ending the hope of a comeback.

“When you look at the young guys we have, new starters, it’s going to be new to them. It’s a new feeling to understand how to control your emotions, overcome adversity, learn our ‘Bend, Don’t Break’ mentality,” Caragein said. “The punt return flipped momentum, but we are going to fix it.

“I’m proud these kids kept fighting. They didn’t give up. They got the touchdown, Wills then got the pick, and put us in position to attempt to come back. I didn’t see them stop. They kept going, and that I’m proud of.”

Clearfield (0-1) will regroup as they will be at home for the first time this season next week for a 7 p.m. kickoff against Bedford, a 14-6 winner over Bishop McCort in their opener.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Clearfield 0 7 0 7 – 14

Bellwood-Antis 6 0 13 7 – 26

BOX SCORE

1st Quarter

BLUE DEVILS: McCartney 2-yard run (kick failed), 2:00

2nd Quarter

BISON: Aveni 13-yard pass to Glunt (Scott kick), 0:21

3rd Quarter

BLUE DEVILS: Dorminey 52-yard punt return (run failed), 10:53

BLUE DEVILS: McCartney 11-yard run (Smearman kick), 2:09

4th Quarter

BISON: Aveni 25-yard pass to Glunt (Scott kick), 10:48

BLUE DEVILS: McNelis 14-yard pass to Waite (Smearman kick), 5:08

GAME STATISTICS

Clearfield/Bellwood-Antis

First Downs: 11/16

Rush Yards: 14/190

Pass Yards: 159/153

Penalties-Yards: 6-60/8-85

Total Yards: 173/343

Turnovers: 1/1

Time of Possession: 17:19/30:41

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Clearfield: Aveni-9 carries, (-3) yards; Ludwig-6 carries, 11 yards; Brothers-3 carries, 8 yards; Fletcher-1 carry, 1 yard; Troxell-1 carry, (-3) yards.

Bellwood-Antis: McCartney-23 carries, 155 yards, 2 TD; Plummer-4 carries, 10 yards; Partner-3 carries, 14 yards; McNelis-2 carries, (-2) yards; Dorminy-1 carry, 17 yards; Team-1 carry, (-1) yards; Shedlock-1 carry, (-3) yards.

Passing

Clearfield: Aveni-14 for 26, 159 yards, 2 TD, INT.

Bellwood-Antis: McNelis-14 for 20, 153 yards, TD, INT.

Receiving

Clearfield: Glunt-7 catches, 81 yards, 2 TD; Rosinsky-2 catches, 29 yards; Ludwig-2 catches, 23 yards; Putt-1 catch, 15 yards; Magnuson-1 catch, 7 yards; Brothers-1 catch, 7 yards.

Bellwood-Antis: Waite-3 catches, 27 yards, TD; Partner-3 catches, 23 yards; Plummer-3 catches, 15 yards; Shawley-2 catches, 59 yards; McCartney-1 catch, 24 yards; Schreier-1 catch 16 yards.

Clearfield Bison Scoreboard: