BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — An 18-year-old State College woman is facing felony conspiracy charges after allegedly leading a masked man armed with a handgun into a Brookville home to assault a victim.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Brookville Borough Police Department, police were dispatched to Rebecca Street around 3:39 a.m. on August 22 for a report of an assault.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with lacerations and bruises on his face, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The victim told officers he could not identify his attacker because he could not see the person, the affidavit states.

According to the complaint, an investigating officer went to a residence on Pine Street and found blood on pillowcases and a blanket in an upstairs bedroom.

A witness told police that Jasmine A. Miller, 18, of State College, invited an unknown male into the home, the complaint notes.

During an interview with police, a witness said a male wearing all black and a black ski mask arrived at the residence in a vehicle, the complaint says. The affidavit states Miller escorted the masked man upstairs to the bedroom where the victim was located.

According to the complaint, the witness heard the man yell at the victim before hearing the victim scream for help. The unknown male struck the victim multiple times, police said.

The affidavit states the suspect then walked down the stairs holding a Glock pistol and racked the slide while looking at the witness. The complaint notes Miller and the suspect then fled the scene together in a vehicle.

According to court records, Miller was charged on August 24 with the following offenses:

Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault, Felony 2

Conspiracy to Commit Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Court records show charges were filed in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office. A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.