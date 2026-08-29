BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — “If you have come just for the data center, you are going to be disappointed,” Jefferson County Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik told an at-capacity crowd attending a review of the proposed Subdivision and Land Use Ordinance (SALDO) on Thursday night.

“The SALDO addresses a broad range of issues,” added Director of Community Development Elise Grovanz.

Denny Puko, a county planner with 27 years of experience, acted as the moderator for the event.

“We wanted to make this simple,” he said. “The SALDO does not prohibit development. It controls development. This is not a zoning ordinance.”

Puko said that municipalities that have their own SALDO could continue to use their own ordinance, or they could repeal their own and be included in the county ordinance. Townships and boroughs may not opt out of the ordinance. Eight municipalities in the county have a SALDO and 26 municipalities do not.

He said the 50-page ordinance is divided into two groups: minor and major developments.

Listed as major developments are solar farms, wind farms, and data centers. The SALDO would also regulate the creation of new lots, reconfiguration of existing lots, development of new businesses, industries, multifamily housing, and the installation of associated new streets and public facilities.

The goal of the SALDO is to enable desired development and provide a core of basic, reasonable, and beneficial development controls where none exist. It also establishes a process to ensure plans for subdivisions and land development are submitted, approved, and recorded. Additionally, the SALDO addresses impacts from potential large-scale developments like solar farms and data centers.

A standing-room-only crowd attended the public meeting for the review of the draft of the Jefferson County Subdivision and Land Use Ordinance on Thursday night at Jefferson Place in Brookville. Photo by Randy Bartley / EYT Media

The development of data centers drew most of the comments from the audience. The speakers were not required to identify themselves.

Puko said the ordinance does require large developments, including data centers, to document a source of power and water, as well as a decommissioning plan. Responding to a question from a resident, Puco noted there is no language in the ordinance that specifies what entity prepares the impact statement. He added that there is no language on who bears the cost of site restoration.

Puco said that if a development has started construction before the ordinance is adopted, the SALDO would not apply. The ordinance would not be in full effect until 60 days after the commissioners approve the document. The county commissioners could enact the SALDO in late 2026 or early 2027.

One speaker said he had driven along the Sulgar Road in Pine Creek Township and what he saw “broke his heart.” That area is rumored to be considered for a data center location. He said the area was bare and that trucks carrying “electronic equipment” crowded the road.

Another man said the county had experienced the lumber boom, strip mining, and deep mining, and didn’t need a SALDO. He said he is 100% against the ordinance.

A woman suggested a non-disclosure agreement should be addressed in the SALDO.

Another speaker said that as the data centers grow smaller, the land use may change from a major to a minor land use. He urged the county to protect landowners as well.

Puco said the county can amend the ordinance.

Another woman questioned the setback for a data center from neighboring properties. She urged “carve-outs” similar to ones used by wind farms be added to the SALDO.

One man said that he is 100% against data centers and he hoped elected officials were listening. “This is not an issue most people want,” he said.

A woman said she hoped local first responders would be used instead of those located in Pittsburgh.

Puco said the comments will be considered.

The entire ordinance is posted on the county webpage.

Grovanz said the SALDO will be presented for adoption at the September 29 commissioner’s meeting. She said the commissioners are under no obligation to adopt the plan.

Grovanz said before the plan is adopted, there will be a mandatory public hearing. The ordinance must be advertised two times in local newspapers prior to adoption.

The next meeting of the Jefferson County Planning Commission will be held on Tuesday, September 29, at 8:30 a.m. at Jefferson Place, 155 Main Street, 2nd Floor, Brookville, PA 15825. The meeting is open to the public and will provide an opportunity for interested residents and parties to follow the Planning Commission’s continued review of the proposed SALDO.

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