CLEARFIELD, PA– Information Technology students at CCCTC are getting an introduction to PC hardware by taking computers apart and learning what makes them work.

Students are:

• Disassembling PCs and identifying internal components

• Learning the purpose of each hardware component

• Exploring how components work together

• Practicing proper handling and installation techniques

• Building valuable troubleshooting and repair skills

From the motherboard to the RAM, storage drives, power supply and more, the students are getting hands-on experience with the technology they’ll work with in the real world.