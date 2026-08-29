CLEARFIELD, PA– Information Technology students at CCCTC are getting an introduction to PC hardware by taking computers apart and learning what makes them work.
Students are:
• Disassembling PCs and identifying internal components
• Learning the purpose of each hardware component
• Exploring how components work together
• Practicing proper handling and installation techniques
• Building valuable troubleshooting and repair skills
From the motherboard to the RAM, storage drives, power supply and more, the students are getting hands-on experience with the technology they’ll work with in the real world.