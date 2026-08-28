CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA– Clearfield County will hold a public meeting for the Clearfield County FFY 2026 HOME application on September 3, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. at the County’s office located at 212 E. Locust Street, Clearfield, PA 16830.

Clearfield County is applying to the PA Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for HOME funding to single-family owner housing rehabilitation. A presentation explaining the County’s application and purpose will be addressed at the meeting. Public comment will be accepted by the Redevelopment Authority in written form by USPS, from the time of this announcement until September 10, 2026 at 4:00 p.m.

If you are a person with a disability who wishes to attend this public meeting and require an auxiliary aid, service, or other accommodation to participate in the meeting, please contact Laira Coudriet at (814) 962-6675 x 102 to discuss how we may best accommodate your needs.

CLERFIELD COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Tim Winters, Chair, John Sobel and Dave Glass