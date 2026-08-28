HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania has launched a new case management program aimed at connecting people affected by problem gambling with housing, transportation, child care and other support services.

The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs announced the program this week, marking the first time the state has funded dedicated case management services specifically for people affected by problem gambling.

Case management is separate from clinical treatment and is intended to help individuals and their families address other issues that can create barriers to recovery.

Services can include assistance with transportation, child care, employment, housing, health care, financial literacy and coordinating care.

“This is a landmark day for problem gambling services here in Pennsylvania,” DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones said. “The addition of case management services is in direct response to what we’ve heard from Pennsylvanians receiving treatment for problem gambling.”

Davis-Jones said counseling time can be spent addressing problems outside of treatment because some individuals have experienced significant financial and personal difficulties before seeking help.

The program is being funded through Pennsylvania’s Compulsive and Problem Gambling Treatment Fund. DDAP will serve as the payor of last resort for individuals whose insurance does not cover case management.

The change also expands the services offered through Pennsylvania’s 1-800-GAMBLER helpline.

Previously, callers seeking help through the helpline were offered outpatient treatment. Callers will now be offered both outpatient treatment and case management. Those who choose case management can be referred to a participating provider.

According to the Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania, 2025 saw a record number of people seeking help as gambling participation continued to increase in the state.

“When people think of gambling problems, money is often the first thing that comes to mind,” CCGP Executive Director Josh Ercole said. “While financial problems often exist, many other areas of life can also be impacted, requiring a wide range of resources.”

Nearly 15 organizations are currently providing the new services either in person or virtually across Pennsylvania.

Participating providers listed by DDAP include organizations serving Lehigh, York, Berks, Erie, Blair, Bradford, Sullivan, Indiana, Philadelphia, Montgomery, Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties, among others.

Pennsylvanians interested in case management can call 1-800-GAMBLER or use DDAP’s online case management provider locator.

The state also offers problem gambling resources including voluntary self-exclusion programs, which allow individuals to request exclusion from certain legalized gambling activities, including casinos, online gaming, video gaming terminals and fantasy contests.

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