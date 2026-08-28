DUBOIS, PA– Penn Highlands Healthcare earned statewide recognition for its efforts to support and raise awareness about organ, eye and tissue donation.

The health system has been recognized with five awards through the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania’s (HAP) 2026 Donate Life Pennsylvania Hospital Challenge.

The annual campaign encourages Pennsylvania hospitals to increase organ, eye and tissue donation awareness within their facilities and communities. Participating hospitals earned points through educational activities, registry sign-up campaigns and awareness events, which were captured on a statewide scorecard to determine Titanium, Platinum, Gold, Silver or Bronze distinctions.

The following Penn Highlands Healthcare hospitals were honored for their 2026 achievements:

Penn Highlands Brookville – Platinum level

Penn Highlands Clearfield – Platinum level

Penn Highlands DuBois – Platinum level

Penn Highlands Elk – Platinum level

Penn Highlands Mon Valley – Gold level

“Every organ, eye and tissue donor has the power to save lives and offer hope to patients and families facing some of their most difficult moments,” said Nicole Stallings, HAP president and CEO. “Pennsylvania hospitals continue to lead by raising awareness about the importance of donation and encouraging more people to register as donors. We applaud the hospital teams participating in this year’s challenge for their commitment to strengthening the health of their communities.”