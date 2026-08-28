CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A Morrisdale woman accused of driving the getaway car in the Philipsburg Sheetz robbery case, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court.

Police charged Melissa Rae Ostrom, 36, with conspiracy/robbery and conspiracy/theft by unlawful taking in relation to the crime that occurred Aug. 12 at 1:35 a.m. Her case now moves to the court of common pleas for further disposition. Ostrom is in the county jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, David William Jalonski, 47, of Lock Haven reportedly walked into the convenience store and stated to an employee, “this is a robbery.” He then proceeded to the counter where he removed a clear container with donations intended for a charity and left.

Employees of the business estimated the container had between $50 and $200 in coins and bills in it.

Once he was back in the parking lot, he got into a car, which appeared to have been waiting for him and the pair left the scene.

The driver of the car was allegedly Ostrom who is the registered owner of the vehicle.

Police spotted the vehicle around 4:09 a.m. that same night at a residence in Decatur Township. When troopers asked everyone in the home to come outside, Jalonski and Ostrom were among them. Jalonski who matched the description of the robber, was allegedly wearing clothes that also matched what the robber was wearing.

Ostrom reportedly admitted to investigators she was the one operating the vehicle.

Later that day, when police executed a search warrant on the car, they discovered the container along with the cash, according to the report.

Police charged Jalonski with robbery and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking. His preliminary hearing was continued a second time on Wednesday and is now set for Sept. 2. He remains in the jail, unable to post his $200,000 bail.

In a separate incident, state police charged Jalonski with misdemeanor theft for allegedly stealing a tip jar containing approximately $10 from a Philipsburg restaurant on Feb. 17.

Police also charged him with felony retail theft for reportedly stealing several small items worth less than $20 from a store in Decatur Township on May 19.

Online court documents indicate both hearings are also scheduled for Sept. 2.