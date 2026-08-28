DUBOIS — The Curwensville girls golf team suffered a 209-282 setback to host DuBois Thursday at DuBois Country Club.

Kelsie Best paced the Lady Tide with a 57, while Lucy Bowman (71), Grace Johnson (74) and Addyson Neiswender (80) also scored for Curwensville.

DuBois’ Claire Kennis fired a 42 to lead the Lady Beavers, who also got a round of 50 from Jennifer Carlson.

Curwensville hosts Punxsutawney Wednesday, Sept. 2 at Eagles Ridge Golf Course.

DuBois—209

Claire Kennis 42, Jennifer Carlson 50, Emma Roy 58, Madison McAllister 59. Others: Emery Tekely 59, Ava Wildnauer 60.

Curwensville—282

Kelsie Best 57, Lucy Bowman 71, Grace Johnson 74, Addyson Neiswender 80. Others: Karlly Cribbs 85.